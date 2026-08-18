Partners International Named 2026 Outplacement Services Company of the Year by HRM Outlook

Recognition highlights the firm's strategic approach to workforce transition, leadership alignment, and talent transformation

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners International, a leading human capital consulting firm specializing in career transition, early career navigation, leadership development, and executive coaching solutions announced today that it has been named 2026 Outplacement Services Company of the Year by HRM Outlook.

The recognition celebrates organizations demonstrating innovation, industry leadership, client impact, and meaningful contributions to the evolving needs of today's workforce. Partners International was selected for its human-centered approach to workforce transition and its ability to help organizations align people strategies with changing business needs.

"We're honored to receive this recognition because it reflects the incredible work our team does every day to help organizations and individuals successfully navigate moments of change," said John Arcario, CEO. "As organizations face unprecedented workforce disruption, from advances in artificial intelligence and evolving talent expectations to shifting business models and changing workforce demographics, the need for strategic, people-centered solutions has never been greater. Our role is to help clients approach these moments with confidence by connecting the employee experience, employer brand, leadership effectiveness, and long-term talent strategy."

Partners International supports organizations through these critical moments with integrated solutions spanning career transition, executive coaching, leadership development, team effectiveness, and organizational advisory services — helping clients align their people strategies with evolving business needs.

"At the center of every workforce transformation is a very human question: how do we help people succeed in a workforce that keeps changing?" said Amy Friedman, Founder of Partners International. "That belief has guided our work from the beginning and continues to shape how we partner with organizations today."

This recognition reinforces Partners' continued commitment to helping organizations navigate change, strengthen leadership, and create aligned, engaged, and future-ready workforce.

Read the full HRM Outlook Feature here.

About Partners International

Partners International is a leading human capital consulting firm based in New York City, specializing in delivering customized solutions that empower organizations and individuals to achieve their full potential. For more than 30 years, Partners International has been a trusted partner in guiding organizations through every stage of the employee journey, from talent development and executive coaching to career transition and beyond.

For more information, visit www.partners-international.com.

Media Contact:

Partners International

(212) 685-0400

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SOURCE Partners International