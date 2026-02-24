Partners International Welcomes Diane Johnson as Senior Vice President, Practice Lead

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners International (Partners), a leading Leadership Development, Executive Coaching, and Career Transition, consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Diane Johnson as Senior Vice President, Practice Leader.

In this role, Diane will lead Partners' three practice areas, Leadership Development, Executive Coaching and Career Transition, overseeing its coaching and consulting bench, strategic partnerships, solution development, key growth initiatives, and delivery to strengthen business performance and elevate the client experience.

Diane Johnson, Senior Vice President, Practice Leader

Diane brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling talent, career, and coaching practices. Her background spans solution design, global delivery, sales, and client relationship management with a proven ability to align leadership development and workforce solutions to accelerate talent development in delivering sustainable business outcomes. Most recently, she served as Senior Client Partner, Advisory Services at Korn Ferry, where she led growth and client strategy and played a key role in developing global talent solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Diane at a pivotal moment for Partners," said John Arcario, CEO, Partners International. "Her depth of experience across executive coaching, leadership development, and outplacement, coupled with her ability to translate strategy into scalable solutions will have meaningful impact. As we continue to grow, her leadership positions us to deepen partnerships and advance our offerings in step with the evolving needs of our clients and the workforce."

"I'm excited to join Partners at a time when leadership, development, and career support are more important than ever," Diane Johnson said. "The firm's commitment to thoughtful, human-centered solutions strongly align with my values, and I look forward to working with this team to deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients."

"We're delighted to have Diane join Partners. Along with her extensive experience, she is a great cultural fit for our firm reinforcing our legacy of strong passion for client centricity," added Amy Friedman, Founder of Partners International.

Partners International is a leading human capital consulting firm based in New York City, specializing in delivering customized solutions that empower organizations and individuals to achieve their full potential. For more than 30 years, Partners International has been a trusted partner in guiding organizations through every stage of the employee journey, from talent development and executive coaching to career transition and beyond.

