PartnerSelect Funds Announces Launch of New Fund with Oldfield Partners

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerSelect Funds, an affiliate of wealth management firm Litman Gregory Asset Management, announced the launch of its latest offering: PartnerSelect Oldfield International Value Fund (POIVX). The fund employs a contrarian value strategy run by Oldfield Partners, and is emblematic of PartnerSelect's mission.

Previously known as Litman Gregory Masters Funds, the fund family changed its name earlier this year to better represent its mission to identify and select high-quality managers in asset classes believed to offer the best opportunity to add value through active management. By partnering with managers not available in U.S. mutual fund formats, PartnerSelect seeks to offer advisors and investment professionals unique and compelling solutions.

This new fund is a concentrated Europe, Australasia, Far East (EAFE) portfolio from a team with a strong investing pedigree in an inefficient space. Led by Oldfield's Nigel Waller and Andrew Goodwin, two experienced portfolio managers who specialize in contrarian global and EAFE value investing, the fund's objective is to achieve long-term growth of capital; that is, the increase in value of an investment over the long term.

"We find in Oldfield an experienced team of value-minded investors that perform extremely thorough analyses on companies," said Rajat Jain, a Litman Gregory Principal and co-portfolio manager on the fund. "They seek to build layers of conservatism in their assumptions, focusing on what can be known with confidence. Oldfield's disciplined process is supported by its culture, which emphasizes patience alongside a commitment to improvement and a learning mindset."

Visit www.partnerselectfunds.com.

About Litman Gregory

Litman Gregory is a nationally recognized boutique wealth management firm that has been helping clients reach their financial goals since 1987. Litman Gregory also advises the PartnerSelect Funds, provides Litman Gregory Portfolio Strategies on TAMPs, and publishes investment research and portfolios for other advisors through AdvisorIntelligence.

Contact:

Monica Castillo, [email protected]

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. It may be obtained at 1-800-960-0188 or partnerselectfunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. POIVX is new and performance information isn't available. Once available, it may be obtained at 1-800-960-0188 or partnerselectfunds.com.

The fund will invest in foreign securities, which exposes investors to economic, political and market risks and fluctuations in foreign currencies. Though not a small-cap fund, the fund may invest in the securities of small companies, which subjects investors to additional risks. Investments in emerging market countries involve additional risks. A value investing style subjects the fund to value improvement risks.

Diversification doesn't assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Litman Gregory Fund Advisors, LLC has ultimate responsibility for performance of PartnerSelect Funds due to its responsibility to oversee the funds' investment managers and recommend their hiring, termination, and replacement.

PartnerSelect Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

SOURCE PartnerSelect Funds

