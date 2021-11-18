Partnership Acquires 449-Unit Skylar Pointe Apartments in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A partnership consisting of Better World Holdings and Crown Capital Ventures has acquired Skylar Pointe Apartments, a 449-unit rental development situated at 110 El Camino Village Drive in the Clear Lake neighborhood of Houston, TX for $49.1 million.

The property is located in close proximity to the NASA Johnson Space Center, Lockheed Martin, the Boeing Company, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Skylar Pointe Apartments in Houston TX A partnership of Better World Holdings and Crown Capital Ventures has acquired Skylar Pointe Apartments in Houston for $49.1 million

Constructed in 1979, Skylar Pointe Apartments comprise 162 one-bedroom apartments, 255 two-bedroom apartments, and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The overall development is 423,240 square feet in size.

The new owners plan a modernization initiative valued at a total of $4.6 million. The improvements will consist of a $2.9 million investment in interior upgrades within all units, as well as $1.7 million in upgrades to exterior amenities.

"Located in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods, Skylar Pointe Apartments presents a prime value-add opportunity, with rents presently trailing the submarket," said Reuven Bisk, president and managing member of Better World Holdings. "The partnership is poised to launch a wide spectrum of improvements that will lead to increased rents and will maximize the property's value."

"Skylar Pointe Apartments is situated amid a diverse economy based around booming, recession-resistant industries and a growing population of young, professional workers," said Shia Grunzweig, founder and principal of Crown Capital Ventures. "Crown Capital Ventures believes that real estate development can be a force for good in the world, and the best deals result in wins for all stakeholders."

Better World Holdings will manage the properties and renovations through its management arm, Better World Properties LLC. Crown Capital Ventures and Better World Holdings will jointly assume asset management responsibilities.

Better World Holdings

Founded in 2016, Houston-based Better World Holdings is a property acquisition company focused on enhancing the value of multifamily assets throughout Texas. Its affiliate, Better World Properties, under the leadership of its president Terri Clifton, manages more than 4,000 units. Reuven Bisk serves as Better World Properties' chief financial officer and general counsel, and has structured and closed more than $500 million in sales acquisitions and investments across a range of sectors over the course of his career.

Crown Capital Ventures

Founded in 2017, New York-based Crown Capital Ventures focuses on the acquisition and management of assets in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Indiana. Its founder, Shia Grunzweig, has been involved in more than $185 million in acquisitions and dispositions in his capacity as company principal. Crown Capital Ventures, with an asset portfolio presently consisting of 1,930 units, is committed to maximizing value for its full spectrum of stakeholders, including investors, communities and tenants.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

516 652 0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Better World Holdings