Partnership Acquires 618 Acres of Prime Undeveloped Land in Rancho Mirage, CA

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - A real estate investment partnership led by Clarity Real Estate (the "Partnership") has acquired a prominent 618-acre undeveloped land parcel commonly known as Section 31 (the "Property") in the heart of Rancho Mirage, California. The Property is a square mile located in the geographic center of Rancho Mirage at the intersection of Bob Hope Drive, Frank Sinatra Drive, Gerald Ford Drive and Monterey Avenue.
The Property represents a legacy 'trophy' asset with incredible potential to develop a premier, next-generation community and destination. A world-class development team is being assembled and further details will be released as the planning and envisioning progress.
About Clarity Real Estate
Clarity Real Estate is a private equity partnership dedicated to sourcing attractive real estate acquisitions and development opportunities in thriving markets. Clarity focuses on purchasing real estate in markets that possess strong economic fundamentals and demographic trends, located primarily in the Southern and Western United States. Within these markets, Clarity's principals have acquired over $2.0 billion of commercial properties, residential units and development land since 2011. www.clarityre.com
