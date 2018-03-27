The Property represents a legacy 'trophy' asset with incredible potential to develop a premier, next-generation community and destination. A world-class development team is being assembled and further details will be released as the planning and envisioning progress.

About Clarity Real Estate

Clarity Real Estate is a private equity partnership dedicated to sourcing attractive real estate acquisitions and development opportunities in thriving markets. Clarity focuses on purchasing real estate in markets that possess strong economic fundamentals and demographic trends, located primarily in the Southern and Western United States. Within these markets, Clarity's principals have acquired over $2.0 billion of commercial properties, residential units and development land since 2011. www.clarityre.com

Partnership Representative Contact:

Russell Holmes

rholmes@clarityre.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partnership-acquires-618-acres-of-prime-undeveloped-land-in-rancho-mirage-ca-300620309.html

SOURCE Clarity Real Estate