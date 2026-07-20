Partnership Acquires 85,053-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley

New Owners Plan 70,000-Square-Foot ExpansionoOf Triple-Net Lease Property in Easton

NEW YORK and LANCASTER, Pa., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A partnership between Benchmark Real Estate and Regal Ventures has acquired an 85,053-square-foot industrial building in Easton, PA that is fully occupied by a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic workspace solutions.

Easton -- part of the growing Lehigh Valley region -- is located about 18 miles northeast of Allentown. It is about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia and about 75 miles west of Manhattan.

Mike Callahan is managing partner at Benchmark Real Estate of Lancaster, PA, which recently partnered with New York-based Regal Ventures on the acquisition of an 85,053-square-foot industrial building in Easton, PA in the Lehigh Valley. The property is fully occupied by Human Active Technology (HAT), a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic workspace solutions. Located at 100 Kuebler Road in Easton, PA, this 85,053-square-foot industrial building was recently acquired by a partnership between Benchmark Real Estate of Lancaster, PA and New York-based Regal Ventures. The site's sole occupant is Human Active Technology (HAT), a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic workspace solutions.

Regal Ventures is a New York-based real estate investment management company. Benchmark Real Estate, LLC is a vertically integrated, real estate development company based in Lancaster, PA.

The property, located at 100 Kuebler Road, serves as the global headquarters of Human Active Technology (HAT), a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic workspace solutions for office, retail, and other commercial environments. The partnership plans an approximately 70,000-square-foot expansion that will enable HAT to bring its distribution processes on-site.

Neither the sale price nor the seller was disclosed.

"We are excited to partner with HAT as they continue their impressive growth trajectory," said Mike Callahan, Managing Partner at Benchmark Real Estate. "By recognizing early that HAT's expanding operations had outgrown their existing footprint, we were able to work with HAT's plans to present a solution to consolidate local, off-site operations and create meaningful value for both the tenant and the asset.

"The 70,000-square-foot expansion we structured directly addresses HAT's current needs and positions the company for continued growth, while strengthening the long-term fundamentals of the property. We are proud to have driven that solution and look forward to supporting their continued success in the years ahead."

"The Lehigh Valley remains a compelling, small-bay industrial market in the Northeast. Demand stays robust, while vacancy in the 20,000-to-100,000-square-foot segment sits below four percent," said David Lawrence, Director of Acquisitions at Regal Ventures. "100 Kuebler Road exemplifies the opportunity we target: a committed occupant, a well-located asset, and a clear path to value creation. This is an ideal addition to our portfolio, and we're excited to continue to look for more opportunities and deepen our presence in the market."

The Easton facility was built in 1972 and renovated in 1993. Situated on a 12.4-acre parcel, the steel-framed building has one grade-level door and five dock-height doors. It is located in the Forks Industrial Park, a master-planned industrial and manufacturing development in Forks Township.

Human Active Technology (HAT) designs, engineers, and manufactures ergonomic workspace solutions -- from customizable workspace furniture to monitor arms, sit-stand workstations, and point-of-sale systems -- that enable healthier, more productive interactions between people and technology. The company was founded in 1986 as Innovative Office Products and rebranded as Human Active Technology in 2022.

The growing Lehigh Valley region has become a major hub for industrial and distribution activity arising from its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and access to major population centers. The region's industrial market is one of the tightest in the Northeast, with vacancy rates at 6.7 percent.

About Regal Ventures

Founded in 2019, Regal Ventures is a New York City-based real estate investment manager targeting infill retail and small bay/flex industrial assets in supply-constrained, high-density submarkets across select major MSAs. The firm employs a disciplined, conviction-driven approach that capitalizes on pricing inefficiencies in the middle market -- generating returns through hands-on repositioning, strategic lease-up, rental rate resets, and the resolution of complex capital situations.

Regal Ventures' platform is anchored by two complementary verticals: infill retail assets anchored by necessity-based and experience-driven tenants in dense urban submarkets, and small bay/flex industrial properties with divided floorplans serving smaller-tenant demand in and around major metropolitan areas. Backed by a strategic partnership with the Cohen family office and a team with more than 80 years of combined real estate experience, the firm combines institutional rigor with the flexibility to capitalize quickly on evolving market dynamics.

For more information, visit www.regalventures.com.

About Benchmark Real Estate, LLC

Founded in 2018, Benchmark Real Estate, LLC, is a vertically integrated, real estate development and construction company based in Lancaster, PA. The company specializes in bringing unique perspectives and investment creativity to solve complex deal structures, financing, and operational barriers.

The company's mid-Atlantic investment portfolio includes industrial, healthcare, senior living, and multifamily properties. It focuses on value-add and ground-up opportunities in stable markets that are well positioned to drive value for its partners.

It is an affiliate of Lancaster-based Benchmark Construction Company Inc., a company founded in 1985 that offers an array of construction services including construction management, design-build, preconstruction, and general contracting. It serves a range of commercial and institutional clients.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Regal Ventures

516 652 0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Regal Ventures