PARTNERSHIP ANNUAL DINNER TO BRING THE ENERGY WITH BESTSELLING AUTHOR

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced that bestselling author and acclaimed speaker Jon Gordon will be the keynote speaker at its 2026 Annual Dinner, set for Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Des Moines.

The evening will include a reception beginning at 5 p.m. followed by the keynote and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature the presentation of The Partnership's Annual Report, updates on key initiatives and a keynote address from Gordon.

Jon Gordon, Bestselling Author and Acclaimed Speaker

Gordon's books and talks have inspired millions worldwide, with principles embraced by Fortune 500 companies, professional and collegiate sports teams, school districts and nonprofits. He is the author of 32 books, including 18 bestsellers such as "The Energy Bus," "The Carpenter," "The Power of Positive Leadership," "The One Truth" and his latest release "The 7 Commitments of a Great Team." His work has been featured on "The Today Show," CNN, CNBC, "Fox and Friends" and in numerous national publications.

"The Annual Dinner celebrates not just accomplishments, but the spirit of collaboration that fuels everything we do in Greater Des Moines," said Miriam Erickson Brown, Chair and CEO of Anderson Erickson Dairy and 2025 Board Chair of The Partnership. "Jon's insights on positive leadership and teamwork couldn't come at a better time as we look to the year ahead."

The Annual Dinner serves as the region's premier business event, bringing together hundreds of leaders from across Greater Des Moines to celebrate the past year's economic and community development successes and to preview the organization's strategic priorities for the year ahead.

Through this marquee event, The Partnership also supports local businesses by sourcing desserts, speaker gifts and musical and cultural entertainment from Greater Des Moines vendors, reinforcing the organization's commitment to local economic impact.

Reservations are accepted online at The Partnership's website. Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to secure their seats early. For Partnership Investors, premier seating tables are $2,200, general seating tables are $1,800 and individual tickets are $225 per person. For non-Investors, tables are $2,400 and individual tickets are $300. Advanced pricing is available through Jan. 8. Beginning Jan. 9, pricing will increase by $200 per table and $25 per individual ticket. Each table seats eight and refunds will not be issued after Jan. 15.

For more information about the 2026 Annual Dinner featuring Jon Gordon, contact Amelia Klatt, Director of Events.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves 12 counties in Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa: Adair, Clarke, Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek and Warren. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Business Members, The Partnership drives economic growth and talent development to advance quality of life in DSM with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com .

Contact:

Metinka Slater

[email protected]

(515) 216-3989

Learn More About DSM USA

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership