Partnership Between City, Casco EV360, Noodoe Inc. and Community Members Brings Innovative EV Charging Solution to Irvine

News provided by

Noodoe Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 17:31 ET

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from The City of Irvine, Noodoe Inc., Casco EV360 and others joined today to celebrate the installation of 166  Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers at Irvine's Great Park.

Authorized by the city council, the implementation of an EV charging program at the Great Park moved forward in December 2021. The program involves direct partnerships with the City of Irvine, Southern California Edison and Casco EV360.

Continue Reading
From left to right: Bob Huff (Director of Government Affairs, Noodoe Inc.), Mayor Farrah Khan (City of Irvine), Cheryl Osborn (CEO, Casco EV360).
From left to right: Bob Huff (Director of Government Affairs, Noodoe Inc.), Mayor Farrah Khan (City of Irvine), Cheryl Osborn (CEO, Casco EV360).

Noodoe Inc. supplied the chargers and the cloud-based charging management system, which was installed and will be operated by Casco EV360.

"This partnership has been a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders, including the City of Irvine, Southern California Edison, Noodoe and our own dedicated team," commented Cheryl Osborn, CEO of Irvine based Casco EV360. "We are incredibly excited to be a part of this effort to bring EV chargers to our community in Irvine."

Great Park is a large sports and park complex, located in Irvine, CA. Great Park has a strong community environment and features facilities, programs, on-site amenities, and attractions that reflect the City of Irvine's dedication toward historical preservation, sustainable practices, and family-friendly activities. Celebrating the City of Irvine's opening of the 166 new EV chargers at the Great Park, Mayor Farrah Khan said, "These chargers represent more than just a convenient way to power our vehicles. They embody our commitment to a carbon-neutral future."

Noodoe's AC7L charging stations and internet Gateways, close to the baseball diamonds and soccer fields, will offer consumers a smooth payment system through Noodoe EV OS's Scan, Pay, Charge setup. EV drivers will be able to scan the QR code on the charger, select a payment method, and start charging. There's no need for apps or memberships. This makes the charging system incredibly easy and convenient to use without worrying about managing apps or membership programs.

"With the installation of these EV chargers, we are helping to address the growing demand for charging infrastructure," said Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe, Inc. "Our goal is to empower the community members who have chosen or are considering electric vehicles, providing them with a seamless, reliable charging experience that supports their everyday lives."

About Noodoe Inc. 

Noodoe's vision is to put the best EV charging experience in every parking lot via Noodoe EV charging stations running Noodoe EV OS, today's most advanced operating system for running intelligent charging infrastructures. Flexible and innovative, Noodoe develops next-generation solutions to meet any business' EV charging needs. By automating all operations of the EV charging network, including 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic billing, payment processing, and infrastructure diagnostics, Noodoe EV OS enables Charging Service Providers worldwide to achieve the lowest possible operating costs. noodoe.com.

About Casco EV360:

Casco EV360 is a leading design-build project developer for Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and renewable energy solutions. Developed as a division of Casco Contractors, a renowned commercial general contractor, EV360 has over a decade of experience delivering turn-key services for commercial-use EV infrastructure. From incentives and planning, to installation and maintenance, EV360 takes a holistic approach to sustainable mobility solutions. Based in Southern California, EV360 is proud to be woman-founded, woman-owned, and dedicated to driving the transition to a cleaner and greener future. Learn more at EV360.com.

SOURCE Noodoe Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.