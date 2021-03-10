Partnership Brings COVID Vaccine Information to N.J. Residents

NJHA is joining with Salvation and Social Justice, the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey, the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and New Jersey Policy Perspective to share COVID-19 resources with their members and communities. The effort includes the COVID Big Shot website at www.njha.com/covid-bigshot and "I'm a Big Shot" stickers and resources for individuals to show their commitment to vaccination.

New Jersey's healthcare workers were the first to receive the vaccine, and NJHA's members are now operating and staffing vaccination sites statewide.

"We know many people still have questions about COVID-19 vaccination. This is a collaboration committed to giving New Jersey residents the vaccination facts they need, backed by the experience of healthcare professionals who have been on the frontlines since day one of this pandemic," said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett.

The state is preparing to expand vaccine eligibility to additional essential workers and other populations beginning March 15.

"We've been called to this moment to protect the health of our communities and are pleased to join this informational campaign," said the Rev. Dr. Charles Boyer, founding director of Salvation and Social Justice. "Vaccinating New Jersey against COVID will help us get back to work and our children to return to the classroom, easing the stresses of everyday life and allowing us to move forward from this pandemic."

"NJBIA supports the efforts to bring as much information as possible to New Jersey employers so our workforce can make informed decisions about getting COVID-19 vaccinations. The more education that can be brought to our workers, the faster our communities and our economy can emerge from the pandemic," said Michele Siekerka, President and CEO, New Jersey Business & Industry Association.

Added Tom Bracken, president and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, "It is a public health imperative that everyone get vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible. It is also important to New Jersey's economy. Vaccinating as many of our citizens as possible and moving toward herd immunity is vital to re-opening our state's economy and getting New Jerseyans back to work."

"HINJ member companies have worked tirelessly for the past year to develop vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to combat this pandemic so we can reopen our economy and society and return as soon as possible to our pre-COVID way of life," said Dean J. Paranicas, president and CEO of the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey. "We hope everyone will take advantage of these groundbreaking medical innovations to safeguard their health and do their part for public health."

"Vaccinations are essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and setting the stage for a strong recovery," said Brittany Holom-Trundy, Ph.D., senior policy analyst at New Jersey Policy Perspective. "Our most vulnerable populations have suffered disproportionately throughout the crisis, and barriers to health care information prolong this harm. Providing more easily accessible resources is crucial in helping individuals and families feel comfortable with their health care decisions."

The COVID Big Shot website is available at www.njha.com/covid-bigshot . NJHA welcomes additional organizations to join in sharing vaccination information to move New Jersey closer to the goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate among N.J. adults. Email [email protected] for additional information.

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)

