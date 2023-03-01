Partnership Brings New Carbon Solution to the U.S. Buildings Industry

The partnership combines ACE IoT's infrastructure data management tools with BTune's automated system optimization technology.

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE IoT Solutions, a leading provider of open-source infrastructure data management tools, today announced a partnership with BTune, an HVAC retro-commissioning solution, to bring a new carbon solution to the United States building industry.

"Our customers have interest in using data analytics to improve the performance of buildings, but they are concerned about being overwhelmed by alarms and alerts," says Bill Maguire, co-founder of ACE IoT Solutions. Combining our data tools with BTune's technology allows us to offer a building optimization solution without the risk of alarm overload."

BTune, a market-leading HVAC retro-commissioning solution for non-residential buildings, uses Automated System Optimization (ASO) to quickly optimize the entire HVAC system to best practice energy efficiency performance. The company has a proven track record of reducing whole-building Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions by 15-20% -- all with no upfront cost to building owners and with no equipment upgrades required.

As "data plumbers" for buildings, ACE IoT Solutions has developed gateways and tools that enable building owners and their vendors to establish a robust and cost-effective independent data layer designed to acquire data from connected systems throughout a building and trend the collected data to the cloud in real-time.

"Building owners and operators in the U.S. have a tough challenge meeting building performance and emissions regulations without disrupting their business," says Shaan Cory, BTune's Founder & CEO. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with ACE IoT to bring our no-upfront-cost solution to the U.S. Not only can we help building owners make significant reductions in energy use and carbon emissions, we can also save them money in the process."

Though the two companies have been working together since 2021, this announcement represents the next stage of ACE IoT Solutions' collaboration with BTune.

About ACE IoT Solutions

Founded in 2018, ACE IoT Solutions is a software development company based in Washington, D.C. and Chattanooga, TN, operationalizing open-source technology for industrial control systems.

About BTune

Backed by Beca, a leading building advisory firm in Asia-Pacific, BTune is an HVAC retro-commissioning/ASO solution based out of New Zealand.

