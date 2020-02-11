Partnership Financial Credit Union Receives United Wholesale Mortgage Award

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) receives prestigious award from United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM).

PFCU staff members Todd Twardowski, Theo Parmakis and Silvia Arroyo received the Speed To Close award from UWM.

Recently our 1st mortgage team was awarded the distinguished award for closing loans in a manner that exceeded the UWM average of 15 days from submission to Clear to Close. The average time our team takes to submit a loan and receive a clear to close is 14 days or less!!! Once it was only 2 days.

This is awarded to those teams that are among 40,000 individuals nationwide. Partnership Financial Credit Union provided 1st mortgage loans to 100 members in 2019. PFCU assisted 52 members with the financing of a new home.

Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is a member-owned financial institution with offices in Morton Grove, Barrington, Des Plaines and Evanston. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions joined, whose origins date back to the 1950's. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personable relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri's long tenure of over 31 years, PFCU has many team members with 20 plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.

SOURCE Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU)

