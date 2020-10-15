Partnership Financial Credit Union Volunteers for CU Kind Day

"I am so proud of the PFCU team members that volunteered on CU Kind donating their time for such a great cause." Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of Partnership Financial Credit Union.

"In our second annual volunteer group outing, we prepared meals for those in need and enjoyed a team building experience. As an organization, PFCU is committed to giving back to our communities and encouraging our team members to do the same. We look forward to many more opportunities to help make a difference in the communities we serve!"

Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is a member-owned financial institution with offices in Morton Grove, Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston and Glenview. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions, with origins dating back to the 1950s, joined together. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri's long tenure of over 32 years, PFCU has many team members with 20 plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.

SOURCE Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU)

Related Links

https://www.mypfcu.org

