Partnership for a Healthier America Announces 2019 Summit Sponsors

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), which works with corporate America to improve the food supply and increase physical activity, today announced sponsors for the 2019 Accelerating a Healthier Future Summit taking place April 1-2 at Swissôtel in Chicago, Ill.

Leaders from the private sector, government, academia and nonprofits will discuss challenges and solutions to ensure all children will live healthier lives, growing up to be adults free from obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions. Following are the Premier, Gold and Silver-level sponsors for this year's event:

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given the company experience and capabilities to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: rare bleeding disorders, growth hormone related disorders and obesity. Novo Nordisk is the Premier sponsor of the 2019 PHA Summit.

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the United States.

MINDBODY, Inc. is the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness and beauty services industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with providers in their local communities.

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in over 100 markets around the world. Approximately 93 percent of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women. Since 2013, McDonald's has worked with The Alliance for a Healthier Generation to set and achieve global goals to help increase customers' access to fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy and water, including removing soda from U.S. Happy Meal menu boards.

PepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo has pledged that at least two-thirds of all beverages sold globally have 100 calories or less from added sugars per 12-ounce serving by 2025.

Bronze-level sponsors include The a2 Milk Company, Amazon, Inc., Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Giant Food, Harold Levinson Associates, Honest Tea, John Hancock, KMPG United States, National Confectioners Association, Peerfit, Inc., and Sprout Organic Foods.

The 2019 Summit is supported by the following media sponsors: Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network, Convenience Store Decisions, Convenience Store News, CSP Daily News, The FoodNavigator-USA Summit: FOOD FOR KIDS, NACS and Upworthy | GOOD.

This year's Summit will address the imperative to accelerate the healthy innovation and market disruption necessary to make nutritious food and safe play more accessible to all American families. The 2019 Summit features breakout sessions focused on topics that include recent advances in food and physical activity designed with disposable income in mind, the opportunity for equitable technologies that improve health, the movement to ensure that those who choose to eat away from home have access to healthy options and creating lasting partnerships that drive better health.

Review the full agenda on Partnership for a Healthier America's Summit website.

Credentialed reporters interested in covering the Summit should register here by March 22, 2019.

About Partnership for a Healthier America

PHA's mission is to leverage the power of the private sector to bring lasting systemic changes that improve the food supply, increase healthy choices, increase physical activity and contribute to a culture of health. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with—but independent from—Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort. PHA identifies, accelerates and celebrates voluntary business practices that improve or increase choice or lead to new norms and behavior around food and physical activity. For more information about PHA, please visit aHealthierAmerica.org and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.

