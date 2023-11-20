Partnership for Electric Pathways (PEP) Launches, Urging EPA to Finalize eRIN Regulations

News provided by

Partnership for Electric Pathways (PEP)

20 Nov, 2023, 13:17 ET

Coalition's 20+ members push for electricity generated from captured methane to qualify as renewable fuel under the Renewable Fuel Standard program.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of over 20 organizations and companies launched the Partnership for Electric Pathways (PEP) to work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to secure a viable pathway for renewable electricity to get credit under EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program.

"We steadfastly support EPA's most recent proposal to effectuate the Agency's 2010 and 2014 regulations to allow for electricity derived from eligible biomass resources to qualify as RFS renewable fuel," said PEP in a letter sent today to EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

"Our consortium includes a range of entities involved in producing and using electricity to power electric vehicles—throughout the value chain. This coalition also includes existing RIN generators and RFS compliance entities. We share the common goals of reducing emissions, capturing waste, and decarbonizing transportation while growing the American workforce."

The finalization of EPA's 2022 proposed electric pathway framework regulations would allow for electricity derived from eligible biomass resources and used to power electric vehicles to qualify as renewable fuel and obtain credits called eRINs. This would have manifold benefits to U.S. sustainability and energy security goals, including providing an incentive for landfills and farms to capture methane that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere, increasing and diversifying domestic fuel options, supporting the deployment of electric vehicles, and renewing local waste facilities.

The following companies and organizations are initial members of the PEP coalition:

Alliance for Automotive Innovation
Ameresco
American Biogas Council
American Honda Motor
Anew Climate
Audi of America
Biomass Power Association
bp
Bridge to Renewables
Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas
DTE Vantage
EDL Energy
Electric Drive Transportation Association
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Hyundai Motor America
Kia Corporation
Lucid Motors
Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
National Milk Producers Federation
NextEra Renewable Fuels
Nissan North America
OPAL Fuels
RFS Power Coalition
Rivian
Toyota Motor North America
Volkswagen Group of America
Volvo Car USA
WM

If you are interested in joining the coalition, please contact: [email protected].

www.electricpathways.org

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Partnership for Electric Pathways (PEP)

