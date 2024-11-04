Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care Announces Appointment of Michelle Martin as Chief Executive Officer

Michelle brings decades of policy leadership and personal caregiver experience to PMHC where she will lead efforts to protect and advance Medicaid home- and community-based services

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care (PMHC) is excited to announce the appointment of Michelle Martin as Chief Executive Officer. Michelle brings decades of professional and personal experience protecting and advancing Medicaid home-based care as a respected national policy leader. Her unique background across the spectrum of complex care and Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS), coupled with her long-standing reputation as a strong advocate for Medicaid beneficiaries, will position PMHC as a leading national voice in shaping federal and state policy to support individuals with complex needs.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of PMHC, we are delighted to have Michelle join us as our new CEO. Michelle is well-known as a passionate, experienced, and strategic national leader who will skillfully advance our mission to promote and support public policies that strengthen and secure the Medicaid program for care recipients and taxpayers alike," said Deb Oberman, Chair of the Board of Directors of PMHC.

As someone who lovingly served as a family caregiver myself, I'm proud to bring my personal and professional experience.

In addition to her deep expertise and experience in Medicaid home and community-based services, especially as a caregiver herself, Michelle brings extensive experience working collaboratively across various national health care stakeholders both at the federal and state levels. Prior to her appointment as CEO, Michelle was head of complex care policy for UnitedHealthcare. Prior to UnitedHealthcare, Michelle held similar roles at Molina HealthCare, AHIP, and Medicaid Health Plans of America.

"I'm honored to accept the Chief Executive Officer role and to work collaboratively to advance our mission of protecting and expanding Medicaid home and community-based care," said Martin. "As someone who has lovingly served as a family caregiver myself, I'm proud to bring my personal and professional experience and expertise to bear as CEO. My personal experience has taught me the importance of the critical need for accessible, high-quality home- and community-based services that honors a person's personal wishes and dignity."

In this new leadership position, Michelle will bring a prominent voice and presence to PMHC as its members work collaboratively with federal and state policymakers and key national consumer and industry stakeholders to advance high-quality Medicaid HCBS for those who rely on it.

About PMHC

The Partnership for Medicaid Home Care (PMHC) is a collaborative organization, founded in 2015, representing home care providers and agencies, state home care trade associations, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), and technology companies and other affiliates that all serve to support Medicaid-funded home-based care.

