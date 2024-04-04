Partnership HealthPlan of California Engages ConferMED to Provide Specialty eConsult Access for Vulnerable Northern Californians

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConferMED™, a leading national provider of specialty eConsults, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Partnership HealthPlan of California.

Partnership, an innovative, nonprofit, community-based public health care organization, contracts with the state of California to administer Medi-Cal benefits through local care providers, ensuring access to comprehensive, cost-effective health care for 900,000 of California's most vulnerable residents across twenty-four Northern California counties.

Thanks to this new agreement, low-income residents of rural areas, elderly, children, those with disabilities, and others will now have access to ConferMED's eConsult services in more than seventy specialties and subspecialties, including high-need disciplines such as Cardiology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, and Orthopedics.

ConferMED's expertise in providing eConsults will also expand the knowledge and capabilities of primary care providers caring for Partnership's members, a key goal for the health plan as it seeks to help health centers addresses workforce shortages.

"ConferMED is proud to join Partnership HealthPlan as its eConsult provider," said Daren Anderson, MD, president and founder of ConferMED. "We look forward to improving the lives of Medi-Cal patients of all ages across Northern California. By working together with the outstanding people at Partnership, we will reduce inequality and improve access to specialty care for patients who need it."

"Partnership is excited to be partnering with ConferMED to provide invaluable eConsult resources to our network," said Sonja Bjork, CEO of Partnership. "We serve a very rural region of Northern California, and ConferMED will provide much needed expertise for our primary care providers in serving Partnership members in their home community."

For more information, please visit www.confermed.com or https://www.partnershiphp.org/Pages/PHC.aspx

