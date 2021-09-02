Partnership HealthPlan of California to Cover Gatekeeper Innovation Prescription Locking Devices for Medi-Cal Members

Locking caps and prescription lockboxes are designed to secure prescription medications against potential accidental or intentional access to another person's medication. PHC will cover up to five Gatekeeper Rx Locking Caps and one Safer Lock Box at no cost for members each year.

"Prescription locking caps and lockboxes are part of a comprehensive approach to prevent accidental poisoning, misuse or abuse of prescription medications in the home," says Stan Leung, Director, Pharmacy Services at PHC. "Adding these locking devices as a covered benefit ensures our Medi-Cal patients have a solution to discourage prescription drug diversion and misuse."

"Partnership HealthPlan of California serves approximately 600,000 patients and we are honored and excited about the opportunity to provide an added level of security to protect patients and their medications," says Kevin Kane, CEO at Gatekeeper. "Pharmacies play a vital role in medication safety, dispensing locking caps and boxes at the pharmacy when dispensing controlled substances will help extend security measures for storing controlled substances in the pharmacies and hospitals - to the home."

Partnership HealthPlan of California (PHC) is a non-profit community-based health care organization that contracts with the State to administer Medi-Cal benefits through local care providers to ensure Medi-Cal recipients have access to high-quality comprehensive cost-effective health care. PHC members are now eligible to receive these locking devices when picking up prescriptions for controlled substances (CII - CV) at the pharmacy.

About Gatekeeper Innovation Inc: Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. is a Sacramento-based company offering tamper-evident and abuse-deterrent technology while supporting medication adherence. Gatekeeper Innovation's mission is to provide options for securing prescription medications to help prevent Diversion and Substance Use Disorder. To learn more, visit gatekeeperinnovation.com

