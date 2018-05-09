Partnership Improves Wins For Retrofit Industry

SnapCount retrofit software and Selling Energy have announced a partnership enabling SnapCount customers to integrate Selling Energy's award-winning sales training within the SnapCount platform. Since 2011, Mark Jewell and the Selling Energy team have revolutionized the way energy efficiency programs are sold, coupling in-person and online training programs with segment-specific market research to help thousands of professionals sell more effectively. The integration of the Selling Energy and SnapCount platforms will enable users to experience the best of digital energy project development and award-winning sales training in the convenience of one platform.

Of the partnership, StreamLinx COO Jeff Seifert stated, "We've seen Selling Energy's graduates demonstrate a distinct advantage in the marketplace, and have worked with many of them to help incorporate some of their learning into their SnapCount experience. Merging Selling Energy's innovative one-page proposal format and its industry-specific sales guidance with our retrofit software provides a powerful combination that will generate extensive revenue growth for our customers."

Selling Energy President Mark Jewell said of the partnership, "Many Selling Energy clients have given high praise for the speed, precision and operational excellence they've achieved with SnapCount. Combining SnapCount's project development effectiveness with Selling Energy's advanced selling techniques will enable our joint clients to increase their closing ratio and deal size, while simultaneously shortening their average sales cycle."

The integration of the two platforms will be complete later in the summer; however, clients of either company can begin leveraging the additional benefits generated by the partnership prior to final release.

About SnapCount: SnapCount, powered by StreamLinx, was purpose-built to solve the frustrations ESCOs, retrofit professionals, and distributors face in their energy retrofit operations and help them win more projects more quickly and at lower cost. SnapCount's digital platform provides comprehensive mobile (IOS & Android) and cloud solutions that have been proven across thousands of retrofit projects. With SnapCount, customers will replace inefficient handwritten notes on legal pads with tablets and smartphones, post-audit transcription with seamless precision, and the labor-intensive rebate process with streamlined digital incentive and rebate calculation. Learn more about SnapCount.

About Selling Energy: Selling Energy focuses on improving the effectiveness of sales and marketing efforts in the energy efficiency, electrification, and renewable energy industries. Its award-winning in-person and online sales training programs are a blend of professional selling, financial analysis, segment-specific business acumen, and marketing. Mark Jewell, Selling Energy's lead instructor, is an internationally-recognized subject matter expert, coach, speaker, and best-selling author focused on helping both energy professionals and internal champions overcome barriers to implementing projects. Selling Energy supports a broad range of customers, from the eco-entrepreneur to the Fortune 500 Company. Learn more about Selling Energy.

