Partnership of Marshall Grant PLLC and Rice Pugatch Robinson Storfer & Cohen PLLC Forms Newly Branded Lorium Law

"The Lorium name will be synonymous with exceptional client service, the highest quality legal representation, and a dynamic internal culture. Separately our lawyers are well-respected for our sophisticated business and labor and employment practices. This combination will provide our clients additional collaborative solutions to the complex legal problems encountered in today's marketplace. We are excited about this partnership because it immediately builds upon our strengths. The increase in geographic and substantive capabilities has been enthusiastically received internally, as well as by our clients," said Craig Pugatch, Managing Member of Lorium and formerly of Rice Pugatch Robinson Storfer & Cohen PLLC.

"This partnership made tremendous sense for both firms by strengthening our practice verticals to form an impressive team of diverse legal experience. There is a unique chemistry between our firms' shared focus on culture and collaboration, while maintaining the high-caliber legal services our clients have come to expect. Lorium will continue to live by, and invest in, our shared core values: Culture, Humanity and Resolve," said Adam Marshall, Managing Member of Lorium and formerly of Marshall Grant PLLC.

Lorium Law brings an uncommon perspective to its approach to client service and internal culture, while drawing on the individual experience and reputation of the firm's partners. Lorium's esteemed lawyers and of counsel relationships will offer legal services through the firm's expanded position in the South Florida market as well as offices in Chicago, Pensacola, and North Carolina. The newly branded law firm is comprised of 21 experienced attorneys with business-minded practice areas including bankruptcy, restructuring, creditor's rights, commercial litigation, commercial real estate, real estate transactions, corporate law/M&A, public pension and employee benefits, intellectual property, labor, employment, and data privacy. www.loriumlaw.com

