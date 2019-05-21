Partnership of Pioneers: Leading Innovation Company Nytec Joins Forces with Williamson & Associates + Induced Polarization Associates

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nytec Inc., a recognized leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) Product Development, announced it has entered into a partnership with Williamson & Associates, a Seattle-based Marine Geophysics and Ocean Engineering firm. Williamson has a decades-long record of innovation in complex marine and offshore technologies. Induced Polarization Associates (IPA) is an independent research-and-development partner of Williamson and is also included in this exciting new partnership with Nytec.

Upgrading Ocean Operations Together

The partners will focus their initial efforts on the rapid development of an exciting new technology, Marine Induced Polarization. MIP is an advanced subsea technology with broad applicability across various ocean operations, from undersea mining to advanced spill monitoring and remediation.

Nytec COO Ben Griner explained, "The aim of the new partnership is to speed the traditional evolution of technology. Williamson & Associates with IPA have some basic science to do in the development of MIP, and Nytec has the advanced facilities to help them get to a place where it can be thoroughly developed and leveraged."

Synergistic Partnership with Unlimited Potential

Williamson Project Manager Art Wright could not agree more about where access to the Nytec facility could lead them. "We are very excited to partner with Nytec, because developing a technology like Marine Induced Polarization can take years. Leveraging Nytec expertise and facilities, we will accelerate that significantly."

Griner noted that the arrangement is more than advantageous to both parties, as Williamson and IPA are experts in industries where Nytec already develops advanced technological solutions—particularly in Oil & Gas.

"Together," he summarized, "we can build and rapidly advance technologies that otherwise could not be realized."

For more information, visit nytec.com or call (425) 947-2676.

About Nytec

Nytec is an award-winning, integrated consulting firm with over 40 years of proven success turning original ideas into innovative technology products for global Fortune 100 companies. World-class Nytec designers, engineers, and manufacturing experts specialize in translating complex problems into simple, compelling solutions. Nytec Resource Logistics business unit provides customizable talent solutions to satisfy any staffing requirement.

About Williamson & Associates

Williamson & Associates Inc. is a diversified geophysical consulting firm providing expert personnel and state-of-the-art equipment for a wide variety of scientific and engineering applications. With an emphasis on high-resolution seafloor imagery, bathymetry, and sub-bottom profiling, Williamson provides quality geophysical data, bathymetry charts, and seafloor image mosaics in support of seafloor cable and pipeline installations, geohazard surveys, small target searches, and a variety of other engineering and scientific investigations.

About Induced Polarization Associates

Induced Polarization Associates, LLC provides personnel and equipment to locate polarizable materials in a marine environment. This capability is based on an exclusive USGS license to accelerate the commercial growth of marine induced polarization and the technology embedded in the USGS marine IP patents.

