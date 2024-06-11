Partnership to End Addiction appoints Leelee Brown as Chief Development Officer

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership to End Addiction, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting families impacted by addiction, announced the appointment of Leelee Brown as its new Chief Development Officer. In this role, Leelee will lead all fundraising and development initiatives to support the organization's mission of helping families get the help they need. Partnership to End Addiction provides free resources, community, and connection to millions of individual families and communities each year.

Leelee brings years of nonprofit fundraising experience to Partnership to End Addiction, most recently as the Director of Development for Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Center, where she led efforts for The Society, a major donor fundraising arm of MSK. She was responsible for the strategic direction of the fundraising program, managing top donor portfolios, and securing transformational gifts. Her key experience includes building philanthropic relationships, leading impactful donor events, and establishing strategic corporate partnerships.

"Her experience, along with her creative vision and dedication will undoubtedly propel our lifesaving mission forward." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Leelee to our team during this pivotal time for the addiction crisis in America," said Creighton Drury, President and CEO at Partnership to End Addiction. "Her entrepreneurial spirit, creative fundraising strategies, and commitment to our mission make her perfectly suited for this critical role. Leelee's track record of success will be invaluable as we work to reach more families."

Leelee said, "I am honored to join this incredible organization and work to change the narrative surrounding addiction and offer hope to those that need it most. I'm excited to engage the Partnership's generous supporters through innovative fundraising campaigns." She added, "By diversifying our approach and cultivating new philanthropic partnerships, we can create real, lasting change for families and communities devastated by substance use disorders."

At Partnership to End Addiction, Leelee will focus on diversifying revenue streams, cultivating major donors, implementing innovative fundraising campaigns, and building corporate partnerships. Her addition to the development team will help accelerate the organization's ambitious goals.

"Leelee is an exceptional talent, and we are fortunate to have her leading the fundraising efforts at Partnership to End Addiction," said Jamie Niven, Chair of the Board. "Her experience, along with her creative vision and dedication will undoubtedly propel our lifesaving mission forward."

About Partnership to End Addiction

Partnership to End Addiction is a national nonprofit empowering families impacted by the devastating addiction crisis. With personalized support, evidence-based resources, and decades of expertise, we provide families with the tools to prevent substance use disorders and guide their loved ones into treatment and long-term recovery. As the most significant influence on youth substance use, families are vital to ending this crisis. Join our mission to destigmatize addiction, increase access to care, and mobilize families as partners in creating a comprehensive support ecosystem that saves lives. Visit drugfree.org to learn more and help create change for communities nationwide.

Media Contact:

Andrea Roley, Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Partnership to End Addiction