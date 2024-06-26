Partnership to End Addiction expands esteemed Board of Directors

Creighton Drury, CEO and President of Partnership to End Addiction, added, "We are thrilled to have Scott, Claire, and Greg join our Board of Directors. With their invaluable contributions, we will be even better positioned to drive real change and create a future where fewer lives are devastated by the consequences of substance use disorders."

Scott Hadland, M.D., M.P.H.: As Chief of Adolescent Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Scott has over 15 years of experience treating teen addiction. A leading clinician, researcher, and advocate, he testified as an expert to the FDA to expand naloxone access. "The Partnership has unmatched resources," he said. "I'll lend my clinical, research, and policy expertise to help more families and save lives."

Claire Lea-Howarth: A Managing Director and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Claire provides strategic wealth planning to high-profile clients. Her dedication earned her a place in J.P. Morgan's prestigious Morgan Circle. She said, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lend my skills and passion for the cause to the Partnership. Addiction has touched my life and I'm excited for the opportunity to multiply the organization's impact."

Greg Stuart: The CEO of MMA Global, Greg is a marketing leader who has spearheaded transformative industry initiatives for over 30 years. He said, "I have a passion for this mission and believe addiction is not properly addressed in our country. I'm committed to putting my resources, time, and network toward turning the tide on this national crisis."

The new members join Partnership to End Addiction's impressive Board, providing governance and guidance to the national nonprofit's efforts to solve the addiction crisis by equipping families with reliable, actionable resources.

View the full Board of Directors.

About Partnership to End Addiction

Partnership to End Addiction is a national nonprofit empowering families impacted by the devastating addiction crisis. With personalized support, evidence-based resources, and decades of expertise, we provide families with the tools to prevent substance use disorders and guide their loved ones into treatment and long-term recovery. As the most significant influence on youth substance use, families are vital to ending this crisis. Join our mission to destigmatize addiction, increase access to care, and mobilize families as partners in creating a comprehensive support ecosystem that saves lives. Visit drugfree.org to learn more and help create change for communities nationwide.

Media Contact:

Andrea Roley, Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Partnership to End Addiction