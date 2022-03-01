Partnership to End Addiction partners with YouTube to launch educational video series

The Partnership will release new videos every two weeks, featuring a mix of families personally affected by substance use, experts and advocates who have dedicated their lives to helping others who are struggling with addiction. The content will fall into four unique series:

Talk About It: Lively panel discussions hosted by comedian GloZell Green ( 4.6m YouTube followers), including experts and people with firsthand knowledge in the addiction and recovery space





Advocates give parents quick, important information about topics related to substance use and recovery Recovering Together: Powerful personal stories told by families who have supported a loved one with substance use disorder and later became parent coaches for the Partnership

"What I've learned from the Partnership to End Addiction is there is hope. There is support. There is somebody that will listen to you, that can identify with you, that can reassure you," said Monica, who is a parent coach with Partnership to End Addiction.

About Partnership to End Addiction

Partnership to End Addiction is a national nonprofit uniquely positioned to reach, engage and help families impacted by addiction. With decades of experience in research, direct service, communications and partnership-building, we provide families with personalized support and resources — while mobilizing policymakers, researchers and health care professionals to better address addiction systemically on a national scale. For more information, visit drugfree.org.

About YouTube

Launched in May 2005, YouTube's mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share and build community through our stories. YouTube is a Google company.

