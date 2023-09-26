Partnership with Asendia USA Brings 100% Carbon Neutral International Shipping to Shipium's e-Commerce Customers

News provided by

ASENDIA USA, INC

26 Sep, 2023, 08:47 ET

The partnership makes Asendia USA's e-PAQ service offering immediately available to Shipium customers.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, part of one of the world's leading e-commerce logistics providers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Shipium, the enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce retailers, brands, and 3PLs.

Asendia USA — the USA arm of Asendia, a division of La Poste and Swiss Post — is at the forefront of providing parcel solutions for e-commerce shippers that sell and deliver internationally. The company's core e-commerce offering, e-PAQ, has led the industry in carbon neutral shipping (through an offsetting program) since 2022. Modern operators turn to Asendia USA's e-PAQ when sustainable, dependable, and low-cost global shipping becomes a core part of their business operations.

Shipium is a leading enterprise shipping platform for the e-commerce industry, servicing shippers that process between 100,000 and 200 million annual deliveries. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a business priority. Now in partnership with Asendia USA, customers can prioritize sustainable global shipping as well.

Companies that leverage Asendia USA and Shipium together see an immediate impact to sustainable global shipping by leaning on Asendia's carbon neutral operations. Customers utilize Shipium's enterprise shipping management system to ensure e-PAQ is the right selection for the right shipment at the right time when low-cost sustainable shipping is the priority.

"We're excited to add Shipium to our portfolio of e-commerce partners," said John Walsh, Vice President, Sales for Asendia USA. "By working closely with Shipium, we can help even more online retailers looking meet consumer demand by making their international shipping process environmentally friendly."

"As sustainability becomes a priority throughout ecommerce, it is important international sellers have options like Asendia to deploy a carbon neutral cross-border delivery strategy," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are delighted to include Asendia USA's e-PAQ offering in Shipium's pre-integrated carrier network to help lead the way in this effort."

SOURCE ASENDIA USA, INC

Also from this source

eBay Open 2023 Gold Sponsor, Asendia USA, will showcase global shipping solutions for sellers

Gaming Distributor Utilizes Asendia USA's New DPD and Direct Access Services in Response to Increased Shipping Demands

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.