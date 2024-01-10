Partnership with Blue Works Expands Crete's Presence & Services in Florida

News provided by

Crete Mechanical Group

10 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Crete Mechanical Group expands its piping and plumbing services in Florida by acquiring majority stake of Blue Works.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group ("Crete"), a leading nationwide multi-service building solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its strategic alliance with Blue Works, an esteemed leader in pipelining and plumbing restoration. This collaboration strengthens Crete's service offerings throughout Florida.

Blue Works has locations in Jacksonville, Clearwater and Naples, and is a leader in restoring and replacing piping and plumbing systems throughout the entire State of Florida. Their collaboration with Crete aims to broaden service offerings and uphold a commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to commercial facilities nationwide.

Mike Cox, CEO at Crete, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "We are excited to welcome Blue Works into our network of partners. This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to enhance our presence in Florida and deliver exceptional plumbing services nationwide."

Jeremy Schultz, Blue Works' President, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Uniting with Crete opens up new opportunities for us. We are committed to providing top-notch service to our clients while fostering growth in Clearwater, Naples, and Jacksonville."

The partnership between Crete and Blue Works is grounded in a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric service. Together, they aim to provide comprehensive pipelining and plumbing restoration services, contributing to the well-being of communities throughout Florida.

About Crete Mechanical Group 
Crete Mechanical Group is a nationwide multi-service building solutions provider with a vast network of local partners who are united in improving the communities we serve. Through our partners, we provide a host of energy efficient building services across commercial HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building automation and controls. For our partners, Crete provides the resources and reach of a large organization while maintaining the freedom to continue operating their successful businesses.

About Blue Works
Blue Works is a recognized leader in pipelining and plumbing restoration with over a decade of experience. With a dedicated focus on Florida, the company is committed to restoring and replacing aging or failing piping and plumbing systems to their original operating condition. Blue Works aims to continue serving the needs of Florida communities while fostering growth and innovation.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Crete Mechanical Group

