Partnership with LuckDays in Mexico

GiG Expands Global Reach, Bringing Successful Partnership with LuckDays into Mexico for the First Time

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, has announced its entry into the Mexican regulated market with the launch of long-standing partner LuckyDays in the region, as the successful partnership powers into its fourth regulated market and its first in Latin America.

The deal carries extra significance as GiG's first launch in Mexico, adding another regulated market to its vast list of live jurisdictions and further increasing its capacity to offer opportunity for growth to its partners.

GiG is one of the few global regulated market experts that can offer enhanced, next generation platform capabilities. iGaming platform CoreX, is a powerful, secure, and highly scalable iGaming platform, built for rapid integration with the potential for an unlimited inventory of preferred third parties. In prioritising powerful functionality that greatly elevates localisation and gamification features that offers partners a competitive advantage in their local markets.

As part of the deal, LuckyDays will again benefit from the full power of dynamic AI tools DataX and LogicX. With a growing emphasis on cutting-edge artificial intelligence and automation, the incorporation of the advanced machine learning models into LuckyDays' toolkit, with enhancing decision-making processes and rule building will help deliver significant increases in player acquisition and customer retention.

Online gaming in Mexico continues to provide a steady growth trajectory with Gross gaming revenue (GGR) projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2028, according to data supplied by H2, with regulation enforced by Mexico's General Directorate of Games and Raffles.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer at GiG, said:

"We are actively expanding our addressable market by strategically entering regulated regions, with this being our first venture into Mexico. This agreement represents a combination of a high-growth market and our established, successful partnership with LuckyDays. Together, we have the ideal elements to enhance our partner's operations through cutting-edge, next-generation technology and our extensive experience in navigating evolving regulatory landscapes. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to fostering growth opportunities for our partners and powering their continued success."

A spokesperson at LuckyDays added:

"We are extremely pleased to enter the Mexican market with the robust support and expertise of GiG, confident that their platform will deliver the same high standards of performance and reliability that we have experienced in Ontario, Sweden, and other key regions. GiG's proven solutions empower us to launch and scale effectively in this new market, aligning with our vision for sustained growth and exceptional player experiences. We look forward to a successful expansion in Mexico and beyond, bringing our high-quality offerings to a broader audience with GiG as a trusted partner."

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.

Find out more at www.gig.com.

