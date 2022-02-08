Partnership With Native Americans CEO Joins Board of Urban Inter-Tribal Center of Texas

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua Arce, president and CEO of Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA), has been appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Urban Inter-Tribal Center of Texas (UITCT).

PWNA supports reservation communities across the U.S. with material aid, educational support, community-based services and capacity building. UITCT strengthens the health and economic wellbeing of American Indians in the Dallas metro area through healthcare and employment services.

Joshua Arce, PWNA President & CEO

"I am honored, and humbled, by the opportunity to serve the Urban Inter-Tribal Center of Texas as a Trustee on their Board of Directors," said Joshua Arce. He continued, "Access to high quality healthcare is paramount for Native communities, both urban and rural. I look forward to community engagement, improving outcomes and stabilizing leadership with UITCT because the future is very bright, and the Native community deserves the best!"

"We know Joshua's wide-ranging experience in providing diverse services for Native communities will be an asset to the UITCT board. The work of PWNA is inspiring, and his appointment recognizes the increasing need for Native protections across locales and living situations. Our goal has always been to help our communities across the state, and we are excited to strengthen our board to increase our impact in the years to come," said Omer Tamir, Executive Director at UITCT.

Arce joins additional new board members, including Samantha Perry, Steven Cain and Rachel Salinas.

About Partnership With Native Americans

PWNA is a Native-led nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans living on remote, geographically isolated and under-resourced reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with reservation programs to serve immediate needs and support long-term solutions for strong, self-sufficient Native American communities, improving the lives of 250,000 Native Americans annually. Follow PWNA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit NativePartnership.org.

About Urban Inter-Tribal Center of Texas

Established in 1971, the Urban Inter-Tribal Center of Texas is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a successful 50-year history of providing culturally sensitive, community-based services to meet the diverse needs of AI/AN in Texas. UITCT is the only Urban Indian Health Center in Texas. The state of Texas is home to 794,062 AI/AN with 222,053 residing in North Texas (U.S Census, V2020), making it the second largest state population of American Indians (U.S Census, 2020). UITCT is committed to enhancing their health and socio-economic status through primary and dental care, pharmacy, behavioral health counseling and employment and training. Learn more at UITCT.ORG.

