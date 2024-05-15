Partnership With Native Americans Launches Revamped Website

The organization is raising awareness to boost support for Indigenous Communities.

DALLAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership With Native Americans® (PWNA), a national nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans, is pleased to launch its newly revamped website to bolster education and support for Indigenous communities across the United States.

The redesigned website, NativePartnership.org, offers visitors easy navigation to vital information about PWNA's initiatives and ways to get involved. The updated platform also serves as a resource hub for individuals and organizations wanting to learn more and impact Tribal communities, just in time for Native Nonprofit Day.

The website complements PWNA's steadfast mission to serve immediate needs and support long-term solutions in Indian Country. Annually, PWNA delivers the following core services:

Food & Water: Providing staple foods, fresh produce, and community garden support to help meet the nutritional needs of 45,000 people

Education: Equipping K-12 students and scholars with supplies, scholarships, and leadership development for 15,000 students

Health: Boosting participation in Tribal health programs focused on health screenings and education, as well as healthy nutrition training

Emergency Services: Serving as a first responder to Tribal communities impacted by natural disasters, addressing seasonal hardships, and facilitating emergency preparedness planning and training

Holiday Support: Helping Tribal partners spread holiday cheer at a time when many experience stress or disenfranchisement

Animal Welfare: Supporting animal caregivers who rescue, rehabilitate, and place animals in foster or forever homes for healthy animals and healthy communities

"We are excited to unveil our new website, which will better highlight our services and strengthen our ability to help promote positive change in Indian Country," said Joshua Arce, President and CEO of PWNA. "The new site will also help us provide more crucial education and downloads to help America become more NativeAware®."

About Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA):

Partnership With Native Americans® (PWNA) is a national, Native-led nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for those living on geographically isolated reservations across the U.S. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with Tribal programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as education, emergency preparedness, food security, and more. With its Tribal partners and supporters, PWNA improves the lives of up to 200,000 Native Americans annually. Follow PWNA on LinkedIn, PWNA4hope Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter, or visit NativePartnership.org.

