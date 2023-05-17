Partnership With Native Americans' "Native Nations" Video Airs on PTV

News provided by

Partnership With Native Americans

17 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA) releases video for PTV stations nationwide, bringing awareness to challenges and opportunities facing tribes today

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans are surprised by the challenges currently facing this country's first Americans, including food insecurity, contaminated water and barriers to education. Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA), a Native-led nonprofit, releases a video for airing on PTV that explains some of the core challenges and opportunities facing tribes today – on reservations and in urban areas.

Continue Reading
Partnership With Native Americans
Partnership With Native Americans

The video "Native Nations Today" shows these obstacles stem from systematic policies designed to isolate and essentially imprison Native peoples. Disrupting the ancestral ways of life for Native Americans, these policies are the root causes of the challenges the video illuminates. The video was produced by Viewpoint With Dennis Quaid.

Today, food insecurity impacts one in four Native families that struggle daily to get the fresh, nourishing foods they need to stay healthy. The USDA considers many reservation communities to be rural food deserts, devoid of fresh fruits and vegetables and 10 miles or more from the nearest grocery store. For many tribal communities, the nearest store is an hour away. Contaminated water is a year-round issue in some areas too, forcing families to haul water for drinking, bathing, cooking or even cattle and crops.

More Native youth and adults are pursuing higher education. Yet, these students still contend with economic barriers, lack of internet and societal bias, challenging access to college or vocational training. Tribes know the solutions that work for their communities, but funding has not kept pace – less than one percent of US charitable giving supports Native causes.

"Partnership With Native Americans works to help Indian Country overcome these challenges," said Joshua Arce, president and CEO of PWNA. "Why us? We are Native-led, we know the history of the people and we connect with the Tribal communities we serve."

To view "Native Nations Today," visit www.nativepartnership.org/PTV.

About Partnership With Native Americans

Partnership With Native Americans is a national, Native-led nonprofit championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans living on remote, geographically isolated reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with tribal programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as education, emergency preparedness and food security, improving the lives of 250,000 tribal citizens annually. Follow PWNA on FacebookInstagramTwitterLinkedIn and NativePartnership.org.

Media Contact
Helen Oliff
[email protected]
540-825-5950 Ext 205

SOURCE Partnership With Native Americans

Also from this source

Partnership With Native Americans and Feeding America Team Up to Improve Food Sovereignty and Emergency Preparedness

Native Nonprofit Provides Relief and Seasonal Aid to Native American Elders

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.