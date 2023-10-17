Partnership With Native Americans Sponsors PBS Series to Increase Native Awareness

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Americans have a long history of being misrepresented. Decades of systemic oppression and violence continue to impact the tribes and fuel food and water insecurity, inadequate healthcare, and education barriers. Yet, few people realize this, and less than one percent of all charitable giving supports Native causes. It is this misrepresentation and lack of resources that drives Partnership with Native Americans (PWNA) to raise awareness around realities on the reservations and influences its recent sponsorship of the PBS series Native America.

Partnership With Native Americans

Starting October 24 through November 14, Native America will return to PBS with four new, hour-long episodes that are Native-directed and feature the beauty, power, and traditions prevalent in today's Tribal communities. This program is a part of PBS's unmatched slate of programming honoring Indigenous culture, history, and contributions in commemoration of Native American Heritage Month.

"The key to change is raising awareness. At PWNA, whether we have the chance to talk to one person or one thousand people about being NativeAware™, we will take every opportunity to make sure Native voices are being heard," said Joshua Arce, President and CEO of PWNA. "A lot of the media we consume is filled with inaccuracies and misconceptions about Native Americans, so when a movie or a show airs, like PBS's Native America, that tells our real stories, we do what we can to ensure it gets in front of as many people as possible."

Season two of the series follows brilliant engineers, bold politicians, and cutting-edge artists, musicians, and educators, giving Native people a platform to tell their own story and share thousands of years of knowledge to build a brighter future. The new season of Native America airs October 24, 9:00 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS App.

About Partnership With Native Americans

Partnership With Native Americans is a national, Native-led nonprofit championing hope for a brighter future for those living on remote, geographically isolated reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with tribal programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as education, emergency preparedness, food security, and more, improving the lives of 250,000 tribal citizens annually. Follow PWNA on Facebook , Instagram , X/Twitter and LinkedIn , or visit NativePartnership.org .

