Partnership With Native Americans Wins Newman's Own Foundation Food Justice For Kids Prize

The organization is raising awareness to boost support for Indigenous Communities.

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership With Native Americans® (PWNA), a national nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans, is a winner of the Newman's Own Foundation Food Justice for Kids Prize!

Partnership With Native Americans

Out of nearly 500 applicants, only 12 nonprofits and tribes were selected to receive up to $1.2M over the next two years. Together, we'll work to advance Indigenous food justice, nutrition education, and school food programs for kids across the United States. PWNA will receive a $50,000 grant to support its incredible work nourishing and transforming the lives of Native youth facing adversity, and it has a chance to receive an additional $50,000 in 2025.

Since 1990, PWNA has served immediate needs and supported long-term solutions in remote Tribal communities. Improving access to fresh foods, staving off food insecurity, and improving food sovereignty remain a primary focus. So far this year, PWNA has delivered more than 285,000 pounds of food to Tribal Nations in seven states.

"With the Food Justice for Kids Award, PWNA can enhance food sovereignty for Native youth. About 23% of Native families face food insecurity," states Joshua Arce, PWNA president and CEO. "When families struggle to put food on the table, the children feel the impact. This ongoing struggle also becomes the 'norm' for many children, and PWNA wants to show Native children they can change this."

In addition to community investments for 10 new drip irrigation greenhouse gardening systems to produce fresh produce in selected Tribal communities, PWNA will be able to train 24 up to 30 youth aged 13-17 through its Train the Trainer (T3) Food Sovereignty Institute and Four Directions (4D) Indigenous Foodways Growing Youth Leaders in Food Sovereignty Program.

"Supporting efforts that address food justice and enhance education about nutrition for children has been the heartbeat of Newman's Own since its inception in 1982, and we're honored to be able to carry on that legacy today," said Alex Amouyel, CEO of Newman's Own Foundation.

For more information about PWNA and its work, visit NativePartnership.org.

About Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA):

Partnership With Native Americans® (PWNA) is a national, Native-led nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for those living on geographically isolated reservations across the U.S. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with Tribal programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as education, emergency preparedness, food security, and more. With its Tribal partners and supporters, PWNA improves the lives of up to 200,000 Native Americans annually. Follow PWNA on LinkedIn, PWNA4hope Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter, or visit NativePartnership.org.

About Newman's Own, Inc., and Newman's Own Foundation

Legendary actor Paul Newman was committed to helping make the world a better place. To carry on his philanthropic legacy, he founded Newman's Own Foundation in 2005 to continue giving away 100% of profits from Newman's Own, Inc., food and beverages, something he had been doing since founding Newman's Own, Inc., in 1982. The private foundation is funded by the profits and royalties generated by the sale of Newman's Own food and beverage products. By the end of 2022, Newman's Own will have donated $600 million to good causes.

