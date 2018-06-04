Partnership with Orbweb Connect Expected to Significantly Accelerate Hikvision's Development of Advanced IOT Solutions

Under this partnership, Orbweb will provide Hikvision with highly stable network connectivity, security encryption solutions, and access to machine-to-machine (M2M) network services via Orbweb's global data centers. In light of the accelerated convergence this year of artificial intelligence (AI) and the IoT, Orbweb anticipates that machine-learning algorithms will soon be available to help Hikvision improve its image/pattern-recognition technologies to a level of precision approximating the human eye. Furthermore, Orbweb has committed to helping Hikvision reduce its time to market for new smart products, adding momentum to Hikvision's advanced IoT product development efforts.

Willis Liu, Hikvision Product Director at Hikvision Intelligent Storage Department, emphasized: "Our number-one priority in choosing an IoT infrastructure vendor was its ability to comply with the strictest security-encryption standards. Secondly, we emphasized the importance of enhancing both our connectivity quality and the experience of our users. With its support of more than 100 different chipset platforms and IoT devices and its 29 cloud data centers worldwide, Orbweb fits well with the future of Hikvision in terms of our global sales expansion and responsive innovation needs."

Kent Chuang, Marketing Director at Hikvision Intelligent Storage Department, remarked that, "The ultimate decision to integrate Orbweb Connect connectivity technology was made based on its highly secure, high-performance, highly stable connectivity and its use of AES-128 endpoint data encryption."

Orbweb CEO Tatsuki Tomita, whose company has invested heavily in AI and machine-learning R&D in recent years, noted, "We are honored to partner with Hikvision and to witness together the comprehensive and fundamental enhancement of the IoT service infrastructure. Orbweb's investments in R&D related to machine-learning algorithms will in the future assist our clients to significantly improve endpoint & edge device recognition algorithms for images / objects, allowing for the creation of powerful IoT applications that are based on computer-vision algorithms and machine learning."

4 Unique Advantages of Orbweb Connect:

High Penetration : Orbweb Connect delivers penetration rates of 90% or more;

: Orbweb Connect delivers penetration rates of 90% or more; High Transmission : We guarantee bandwidth usage rates of 85% or better;

: We guarantee bandwidth usage rates of 85% or better; Mesh Network : Network applications support many-to-many devices' connectivity;

: Network applications support many-to-many devices' connectivity; Secure Connections : All endpoints are AES 128-bit encrypted, with encryption keys changed at every connection.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is the world's leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision advances core technologies of audio and video encoding, video image processing, and related data storage, as well as forward-looking technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and deep learning. In addition to the video surveillance industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Always creating value for its customers, Hikvision operates 37 regional subsidiaries all over the world to achieve a truly global presence. For more information, place visit us at www.hikvision.com.

About Orbweb

Orbweb, Inc. is a provider of vision based IoT software platform based in Palo Alto, California, with branch offices located in Shenzhen, Taipei; and Linkoping (Sweden). We are passionate about connecting things and making them accessible on the internet. We believe that we can build more intelligent, smarter and efficient society by connecting objects in an interoperable way. Orbweb partners with major PC/notebook, IoT devices manufacturers, video surveillance solution providers, telecom operators, and smart-home technology brands worldwide. For more information, place visit us at www.orbweb.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partnership-with-orbweb-connect-expected-to-significantly-accelerate-hikvisions-development-of-advanced-iot-solutions-300658858.html

SOURCE Orbweb