Partnership with Science Exchange Provides Enhanced Accessibility to ATCC's Services and Capabilities

MANASSAS, Va., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCC, the premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization, today announced a strategic partnership with the world's leading R&D Services Management company, Science Exchange. ATCC's services featured on the Science Exchange Marketplace will include offerings from its emerging custom solutions business, such as the expansion and characterization of cells and microorganisms, custom genome editing, cell line authentication and other solutions to meet its R&D customers' needs.

This agreement marks the first time that ATCC has offering its services through a third party e-commerce platform, providing researchers with enhanced accessibility of biological materials while delivering a secure, streamlined, and customizable process. In addition, with its deep experience in launching and running reproducibility initiatives, Science Exchange is an ideal platform that aligns with ATCC's mission and focus on advancing authentication, a core tenet of its recently announced Incredible 2020 initiative.

"One significant issue that can compromise research reproducibility is the use of biological materials that can't be authenticated or traced back to their original source," said Scott Siegel, PhD, ATCC Chief Business Officer and Vice President Corporate Development. "By making our expertise in this area more accessible, we aim to continue setting an industry standard as a key element of solving this problem. Many researchers are also just learning about the growing portfolio of services solutions that ATCC can provide. Our relationship with Science Exchange will enable ATCC to both highlight these services and make them more accessible, continuing ATCC's legacy as a trusted partner to researchers around the world."

"ATCC has maintained its reputation as a long-standing and reliable source for microorganisms and cell lines, and we are excited to introduce their growing services solutions portfolio to our buyers," said Elizabeth Iorns, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Science Exchange. "Science Exchange's goals for increased reproducibility align with ATCC's Incredible 2020 initiative; by broadening access to their library of services, we are one step closer to accomplishing our shared goals."

About Science Exchange, Inc.

Science Exchange is the world's leading R&D Services Management company, empowering research organizations to accelerate science and drive more innovation success. With a secure online solution to manage the complete R&D services e-commerce workflow, Science Exchange offers more than 7,000 services from a network of over 2,500 qualified research providers. Science Exchange improves R&D productivity by automating many collaborative tasks between buyers and providers, such as managing quotes, coordinating projects, and processing payments, all with rigorous data security and regulatory compliance embedded throughout. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com.

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cells lines and microorganisms. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products, advanced model systems, and custom solutions that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, VA, and an R&D innovation center in Gaithersburg, MD. For more information about ATCC, visit us at www.atcc.org.

SOURCE ATCC

Related Links

http://www.atcc.org

