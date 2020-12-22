Parts Drivers Join Teamsters Local 391

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at National Express have voted to join Teamsters Local 391 by over a two-to-one margin. The workers are tasked by the Piedmont Area Regional Transportation System (PARTS) with providing public transportation for ten of the counties that make up North Carolina's Piedmont Triad.

"The drivers at National Express are now part of Local 391 and we will work together on creating a workplace with higher wages and safer working conditions," said Mike McGaha, Local 391 President. "Workers also want to be shown dignity and respect on the job."

"These drivers are essential service workers, like most of our members, so we couldn't let the pandemic stop us," said Moses Darden, Local 391 Organizer. "We are honored that they have chosen to join the thousands of school bus and transit workers represented by the Teamsters in North Carolina."

The drive for Teamster representation started in May. Much of the organizing happened remotely due to the pandemic, and the election was conducted via mail.

Barbara Townsend has been a PARTS Driver for over three years.



"We wanted to form a union with the Teamsters so our wages, benefits and working conditions can be guaranteed in a contract, whereas before, they were not," said Townsend.

Chartered in 1938, Teamsters Local 391 represents thousands of workers in North Carolina throughout a wide variety of industries. For more information go to http://www.teamsterslocal391.org/.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 439-7427

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 391