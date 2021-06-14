PartsEye™ Activates 6,000th Customer

TAUNTON, Mass., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCo an OEC® company is excited to announce the activation of their 6,000th customer!

On Friday, June 11, the 6,000th customer was activated on the PartsEye™ system. PartsEye™ technology manages retailer daily parts ordering using predictive data analysis ensuring best in industry parts & accessory availability where it counts...at the retailer.

Contact SmartCo an OEC® company to find out how PartsEye™ can help your dealership increase part number availability, improve "off the shelf" and retail order fill rates, reduce "lost sales" and provide significant time savings for parts personnel while improving customer satisfaction.

PartsEye is the Retail Inventory Management solutions leader in the transportation sector with over 6,000 retailer implementations across the globe.

OEConnection (OEC) is the leading automotive technology provider for OEM distribution networks. OEC enables automakers and dealerships around the world to deliver parts and service information quickly and accurately into the hands of repairers. OEC solutions cover the collision, fleet, mechanical and retail segments, as well as the dealers' own service lanes, through a suite of parts cataloging, supply chain, pricing, eCommerce, service, data, and business intelligence solutions. OEC serves 41 international auto brands, 30,000 dealers, and more than 135,000 repair customers worldwide. OEC is headquartered in the greater Cleveland area with other office locations around the world.

