Partsmaster Announces New Website Launch

With a fresh new look and feel, the site features a sleek modern design, increased search functionality, quick access to product information and ordering capabilities. The revamped site is designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience so that customers can find exactly what they need and purchase products seamlessly.

Partsmaster is excited to provide our sales associates, customers, and partners with this new tool. Weiss states, "Our Mission as a company is to keep our customers always running. With this new site, they can simply log in and gain access to fast and reliable information on our products and services at any time."

Partsmaster's new website will be updated regularly with industry information, company news, and innovative products. The new site goes live today, March 13, 2019 – check it out now at www.partsmaster.com.

About Partsmaster

Partsmaster is a premier Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) solutions provider dedicated to keeping our customers running. Our industry-leading solutions increase customer productivity, improve user safety, increase asset longevity and promote environmental responsibility. Our 3-point customer promise is always in the forefront of everything we do; to always keep our customers running, lower their total cost of operations and provide expert service and reliability.

Partsmaster was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919. NCH has over 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located on five continents. NCH is relied upon by companies in over 50 countries to solve maintenance problems with the most innovative and effective products and services.

Partsmaster is your experienced and strategic MRO partner. Partsmaster™ keeps you running! For more information visit www.partsmaster.com.

