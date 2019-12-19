Partsmaster Debuts Torrent 700, Upgrading the Size

The Torrent 700 is the second unit in the parts washing line, following the Torrent 500 which Partsmaster launched in 2012. According to our President, David Weiss, "Our company revolutionized the parts washing industry when we invented the Torrent. We take great pride in enabling our customers to do their jobs in a safer and faster way and we are proud to have over 10,000 torrent customers worldwide."

The primary difference between the units is size, weight and sink capacity. The Torrent 500 is 89 inches tall, with the lid open and holds up to 110 lbs. in the sink tray and fits items that are 28.5"W x 24"L x 24"H. The Torrent 700 is 92 inches tall, with the lid open and holds up to 250 lbs. and fits items that are 51"W x 30"L x 24"H. Rob Free, the Marketing Manager for Parts Cleaning adds, "The Torrent 700 has a rotating turn table in the base of the machine for your heavier parts. A 100 or 200 lb. part can be challenging to hold and clean at the same time, so the turn table allows the user to rotate the part, while spraying off the dirt and grime." On the inside of the machine, there is a magnet for the nozzle and air gun, allowing these parts to be kept out of the way while working in the shop. The soap used is biodegradable and not hazardous, which helps the environment as opposed to the chemicals that are typically used in other machines.

The Torrent 700 uses high-pressure water-based cleaning fluid to wash the dirt, grease, and grime off parts and components. "Using the Torrent reduces the chance of accidents in your facility by avoiding the use of flammable chemicals that are traditionally used for parts washing machines," explains Torrent Account Manager, Austin Bonner. "Not only are the traditional chemicals harmful to use, the fumes they create can also pose a harmful health risk. This also reduces your employee's exposure to harmful chemicals like brake cleaners and other high VOC aerosols."

To see a live demonstration of the new machine, check out this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWN3DF4VT_A

For more information on our purchasing options, please contact Austin Bonner at (646)-352-3925 or call our customer service team at (800) 336-0450 or go to our website at www.partsmaster.com.

About Partsmaster

Partsmaster is a premier Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) solutions provider dedicated to keeping our customers running. Our industry-leading solutions increase customer productivity, improve user safety, increase asset longevity and promote environmental responsibility. Our 3-point customer promise is always in the forefront of everything we do; to always keep our customers running, lower their total cost of operations and provide expert service and reliability.

Partsmaster was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919. NCH has over 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located on five continents. NCH is relied upon by companies in over 50 countries to solve maintenance problems with the most innovative and effective products and services.

Partsmaster is your experienced and strategic MRO partner. Partsmaster™ keeps you running! For more information visit www.partsmaster.com.

SOURCE Partsmaster

Related Links

http://www.partsmaster.com

