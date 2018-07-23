Partsmaster's Food and Beverage Chemicals Receive NSF Certification

The five chemicals that have been approved include, Frosti Kleen™ FG, Phoam Kleen™ FG, Pen Master™ FG, Mineoil™ FG and Lube Ease™ FG. Partsmaster CEO David Weiss said, "It is very important for us to have NSF Certification for these five chemicals for the food and beverage industry. Promoting safety and reliability are some of our core values here at Partsmaster, and receiving this NSF rating on these products only helps to ensure that those quality standards are being maintained." All of these chemicals will directly benefit Partsmasters exclusive Food and Beverage Repair and Operations Center (ROC). The Food and Beverage ROC provides a customized inventory solution that includes a full range of repair and maintenance products including cutting tools, fasteners, fittings, lubricants, abrasives, welding and chemicals.

Frosti Kleen™ FG is a heavy-duty freezer cleaner that eliminates the need for defrosting and is NSF registered A5 as a freezer floor and wall cleaner. This cleaner will quickly penetrate ice for easy removal of dirt, grease and grime in cold storage and freezer areas.

Phoam Kleen™ FG is a water-based foaming degreaser that removes fats, oils, cooking grease and protein residues from washable surfaces in kitchens and food processing areas. It is NSF registered A1 for use as a general cleaner and is great for cleaning a variety of surfaces that require a potable water rinse.

Pen Master™ FG is a penetrating oil designed for use in applications where there is potential for incidental contact with food. It is used to break free hard-to-remove nuts, bolts and screws. It is NSF registered H1 as a lubricant acceptable for use in applications with incidental food contact.

Mineoil™ FG Lubricating Oil & Protectant is NSF registered H1 as a lubricant acceptable for use in applications with incidental food contact. It provides a food safe sanitary way to lubricate dairy and food processing equipment. It is great for use in fast service food preparation, supermarket packaging, ice cream filling equipment, bottling equipment and much more.

Lube Ease™ FG White Grease is a multi-purpose, high-purity food grade grease that provides long lasting protection and can withstand high operating temperatures. It is NSF registered H1 as a lubricant acceptable for use in applications with incidental food contact.

For more information regarding our food and beverage chemicals and their NSF certifications please contact Brian Smith at Brian.Smith@NCH.com. If you are interested in learning more about our Food and Beverage Repair and Operations Center, please contact Barry Williams at Barry.Williams@nch.com. To order now, please call our customer service team at 800-336-0450.

About Partsmaster

Partsmaster is a premier Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) solutions provider dedicated to keeping our customers running. Our industry-leading solutions increase customer productivity, improve user safety, increase asset longevity and promote environmental responsibility. Our 3-point customer promise is always in the forefront of everything we do; to always keep our customers running, lower their total cost of operations and provide expert service and reliability.

Partsmaster was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919. NCH has over 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located on five continents. NCH is relied upon by companies in over 50 countries to solve maintenance problems with the most innovative and effective products and services.

Partsmaster is your experienced and strategic MRO partner. Partsmaster™ keeps you running! For more information visit www.partsmaster.com.

