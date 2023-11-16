Partstack Announces its 10K Annual Future Leaders in Engineering Scholarship Program

Partstack Corporation to award up to $10,000 in scholarships to current and new engineering students through its Future Leaders in Engineering Program.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partstack Corporation, a global semiconductor search engine and electronic components marketplace, announced the creation of an annual scholarship program to support students pursuing engineering, math, and science degrees that will directly support the U.S. semiconductor industry. This announcement comes just after the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Chips and Science Act which invests $280 billion to boost U.S. manufacturing and protect national security.

Partstack Corporation is proud to offer up to four (4) $2,500 scholarship awards to students passionate about engineering majors (and related sciences) at 2 or 4-year institutions.
"We developed this program to support the next generation of professionals entering the U.S. semiconductor industry," said Stanley Philip, Program Manager at Partstack. "Our goal is to ease the financial burden that these students and their families face as they start their careers. This program stands out from others since it not only provides an opportunity for high school seniors, but it also offers dedicated funding to undergraduate and graduate engineering students as well. Scholarship funding opportunities are often difficult to find for those advanced students."

The Future Leaders Scholarship Program is open to high school seniors, undergraduate students, and graduate students who are pursuing engineering majors—and a one-time $2,500.00 award will be made to a student from each level of study. Qualified applicants must plan to pursue a major in engineering or a STEM-related discipline (i.e., physics, data science, math, etc.). Business majors are also eligible if they have an interest in business as it applies to engineering and/or the semiconductor industry. Students must share an ongoing engineering project they are building/working on and recipients will be selected based on a combination of factors including academic achievement and their passion for finding solutions to today's problems using engineering.

The scholarship program launched October 2nd, 2023 with an application deadline of January 6, 2024. The scholarship application may be accessed here: https://partstack.com/scholarships

About Partstack Corporation
Partstack, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a digital semiconductor marketplace for the dreamers, innovators, and mold-breakers who fearlessly build the products that power our world.

Yes. We supercharge supply chains.

Whether you're searching for a single component or thousands, Partstack gives you access to the semiconductor market's most comprehensive catalog of component pricing and availability data from a curated "stack" of the market's most diverse group of global suppliers. Get datasheets, tech specs, and more for over 1 billion parts.

And that's just the beginning.

Welcome to the future of electronic components search.

For more about Partstack please visit our semiconductor marketplace at www.partstack.com.
