Partum Health Expands to Dallas, On A Mission to Elevate Maternal Care Throughout Texas

The maternal health start-up provides expert support for growing families through proactive care from pre-conception through early parenthood.

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partum Health, the Chicago-based maternal health startup that offers direct-to-consumer interdisciplinary pregnancy and postpartum care, is expanding to Dallas, the brand's third market. Partum was founded in Chicago in 2021 and expanded to Houston in November 2023 after raising $3.1 million in seed funding.

In the United States, more women die each year of pregnancy-related complications than in any other developed country, with the majority of those deaths happening between one week and one year of giving birth. And in Texas, the need is especially acute. A 2022 study published by the Texas Medical Association ranked the state 50th among all states in access to high-quality prenatal and maternal care, citing barriers to health care before and after their hospital stay as a key factor. Moreover, a report last year by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission found that 90% of the state's pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, recommending an improvement in care coordination and access to comprehensive health services to achieve better outcomes.

Partum Health was founded with a mission to change the standard of maternal care after its founders witnessed the huge gap between the care they needed and what they actually received during their own families' perinatal experiences.

In addition to a comprehensive network of postpartum specialty providers across lactation, mental health, physical therapy and more, Partum families also have a dedicated care coordinator. This go-to contact helps parents make informed decisions, schedule appointments, navigate insurance and is available 24/7 via text. To help remove barriers to access, Partum's services are available virtually and in-home to meet the dynamic needs of modern families.

"We built Partum to help bridge the gap in comprehensive maternal health and improve outcomes during the critical postpartum period. Our offerings are focused on preventing the most common complications of pregnancy, including perinatal mood and anxiety disorders and avoidable C-sections, among others. We look forward to partnering with OBs and Midwives across Dallas/Fort Worth to provide wraparound, interdisciplinary care to their patients," said Meghan Doyle, co-founder and CEO of Partum Health.

To support its launch in Dallas, Partum is hosting gatherings to engage local communities around women's health. Collaborative Care in Women's Health will bring together women's health providers across the spectrum of care to discuss how to better integrate in service of improved patient outcomes. Reconnecting and Finding Intimacy will convene experts for an honest discussion on social and emotional wellbeing postpartum. Partum will also be meeting with local expectant families at the Prego Expo Convention.

Partum Health believes all families deserve comprehensive, whole-person care that supports their mental, physical and emotional health needs throughout the pregnancy and postpartum experience. Through digital care coordination and patient education as well as interdisciplinary services offered virtually and in person by expert care providers, Partum Health makes this a reality for families. For more information, please visit www.partumhealth.com or follow Partum Health on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

