PARTY CITY: 96% of Parents Plan to Celebrate Halloween

Whether this year's festivities mean more time at home or just more time celebrating the season throughout the month of October, AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral has you covered with inspiration for a creative and safe Halloween.

People across the country are looking for ways to add some normalcy and joy to what has been a very serious time. Consumers appreciate and value chocolate and candy during these uncertain times because of their uncanny ability to boost moods and lighten perspectives. Why not look to the month of October to bring a little fun to the fall?

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps foster an environment that enables candy makers to thrive. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Carly Schildhaus

202-534-1440

[email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

Related Links

http://www.candyusa.org

