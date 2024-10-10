Party City Announces 2024's Hottest Costume Trends

Descendants, Wolverine, Beetlejuice, Nostalgia vibes and the most creative Mommy and Me looks top the list!

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is in full swing with only 24 days to go and Party City is sharing the full rundown on the creative characters, creatures and more you can expect to see knocking on your door this October 31st.

The specialty retailer works hard all year to predict what the hottest trends will be for kids, adults, thrill seekers and fun lovers alike - but despite all the planning, there's always some surprising trends in store as customers start shopping for the season.

"Family and group costumes have always been a hit, but this year we've seen an incredible rise in interest in Mommy & Me Look-a-Like costumes," says Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer. "Our vast assortment, including DIY elements and accessories galore, allows us to help customers jump on last minute trends or create most any look they can imagine."

Here's Party City's view of the top the costumes you're sure to see at a Halloween event near you:

Kids & Families

Disney's Descendants Minions Deadpool Wolverine Beetlejuice Ghostbusters

Adults

Western Wild meets Disco Fever Angel / Devil Wednesday & Addams Family Vintage Circus Good Witch / Bad Witch

Nostalgia Vibes

Roaring '20s Flashy Flapper Great Gatsby Cocktail Number Retro Hippie Disco Diva The Simple 80s & 90s Ghostface, Michael Meyers , Freddy Kreuger and Chucky

Mommy & Me Look-A-Like

Lilo & Stitch Fairytale Witches Strawberry Shortcake Wizard of Oz Superhero's Alike

Do-it-Yourself Looks

Glam Skeleton Zombie Cheerleader Espresso Martini and Food/Drinks Trending Popstars Viral TikTok Moments of 2024 (Brat summer, green dress girl, very demure, very mindful…)

Visit your local Party City store or shop online at www.partycity.com for everything on your Halloween list including costumes for kids, teens, adults, and pets, animatronics, costume kits, accessories, party supplies, candy and home décor. Be sure to hurry, as supplies, like the season, are sure to fade away!

About Party City

Party City is a global leader in the celebrations industry, delivering joy and inspiration to customers across more than 70 countries. As North America's largest party goods retailer, Party City is the go-to shopping destination for every type of celebration, offering an extensive and innovative selection of products at exceptional value. With a strong omnichannel presence, Party City continues to grow its eCommerce business, PartyCity.com, while the company's over 700 company-owned and franchise store locations across North America remain an integral piece of their business to allow consumers to experience their products first-hand. The company also operates Amscan, a premier designer, manufacturer, and distributor of celebration products including décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories.

For more information, visit www.partycity.com.

SOURCE Party City Holdings Inc.