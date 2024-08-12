Party City Appoints Barry Litwin as New President & CEO

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City Holdco Inc. is thrilled to announce that Barry Litwin will be joining the company as their new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"The team and I look forward to welcoming Barry to the Party City family," said Bob Hull, Chairman of the Board at Party City. "We are extremely confident that Barry's expertise in fostering business growth and transformation as well as his people-focused leadership style will bring Party City to the next level."

Barry brings a disciplined model to strategy setting and operational execution that delivers new revenue growth, gross profit improvement, operating expense efficiency. Above all, Barry's passion lies in leading companies and fostering the growth of his team members, with a strong belief that the success of a business is dependent on its people.

Most recently, Barry served as the CEO and Board Member of Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), a distribution leader in industrial products. During his seven-year tenure, Barry guided strategy and execution for all facets of the company, serving 500K customers across manufacturing, transportation, retail, and healthcare. Under his leadership, Global Industrial Company to achieve market-leading revenue, profit, and share price growth.

Prior to his role at GIC, Barry served as the CEO of Adorama, where he orchestrated the turnaround of an iconic omnichannel retailer of professional cameras, photo-finishing services, and consumer electronics. He has also held senior executive roles in retail and distribution with reputable companies such as Sears, Office Depot, Avnet, and Fannie May Candies.

"I am excited to join Party City at a pivotal time as we reposition the business for a stronger future," said Barry. "Party City is a leader in party goods and supplies, and I see many opportunities to strengthen our financial performance and build a leading end-to-end celebration experience for consumers. I look forward to working closely with our team members, the leadership team, and the Board of Directors to create value for all our stakeholders."

About Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) is a global leader in the celebrations industry, with its offerings spanning more than 70 countries around the world. Party City is the largest retailer of party goods in North America.

PCHI operates across multiple businesses within its Retail Division and Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is the leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 750 company-owned and franchise stores. The Consumer Products Division includes design and manufacturing entity Amscan, an industry leader in celebration décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories.

PCHI is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

SOURCE Party City Holdings Inc.