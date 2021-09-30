Party City Encourages Consumers To Carve Out Time for Halloween Season Celebrations

Party City is providing consumers with costumes, décor, balloons and more to ensure festive Halloween celebrations. Tweet this

"Halloween season is the most anticipated time of the year at Party City, and we know celebrations are desired now more than ever," said Brad Weston, Party City's President & CEO. "Our goal throughout the pandemic was – and still very much remains – to make life a little easier for our customers and help them celebrate moments big or small in ways they are comfortable with, whatever that might look like this year. As an easy one-stop shop for all things Halloween, we can proudly give our consumers everything they need to create special, joyful Halloween experiences we know everyone is looking forward to."

Beginning later this month and extending through Halloween, Party City will inspire festive ways for consumers to celebrate – from the season's hottest costumes and décor sure to make a statement to surprise and delight pop-up "Boo-Loon" balloon installation experiences across the country:

A Larger-than-Life Holiday: Be on the lookout for Party City's spectacular Boo-Loon installations popping up in nearly twenty markets around the country this Halloween season. Anchored by a first-of-its kind balloon pop-up experience in New York City at 475 Fifth Avenue, the company is also partnering with entertainment venues across the country to create memorable Boo-Loon experiences at American Dream in New Jersey; Brooklyn Children's Museum in New York; Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas; and special photo ops at various Cinemark, Main Event, and Science City locations, among others. Party City will also launch 15 brand new exclusive life-sized and tabletop animatronic items.

So Many Costume Choices, It's Scary: Year after year, Party City continues to lead the Halloween category in costumes, décor and accessories for all ages. Whether consumers are aiming for a frightful or delightful look, Party City makes it easy to create unforgettable memories by offering a huge number of costumes and accessories each year. According to Party City, the below are expected to be the most popular Halloween costumes this season:

Halloween Kills Michael Myers

Classic Police Officer

Sinister Jester

Spider Man

Ghostbusters

Wonder Woman

Spooky Decor and So Much More It's hard not to feel like we've already missed out on more than 18 months of special celebration opportunities, and Party City anticipates consumers are eager to make up for lost time, celebrating as safely and flexibly as possible. From terrifying haunted houses complete with fog machines and festive hayrides to kid-friendly celebrations with thoughtful favors, Halloween fans use this holiday as to get as creative as possible. With product offerings sure to make a statement both outside and inside the home, Party City is the one-stop shop to ensure the whole family enjoys an epic Halloween.

A Sweet Trick-or-Treat Experience: Party City survey data shows that aside from masks and sanitizer, moms believe the best way to ensure a safe Halloween for their family is to encourage "toss and treat" activities, drive-by events and sidewalk parties. Those who wish to communicate they're comfortable participating in Halloween activities at a safe distance can purchase decor that gives visitors a cue, such as this "Trick-or-Treat from 6 Feet" yard sign; create a DIY candy chute; or even transform their cars for a trunk-or-treat extravaganza.

Meet Yorrik: Party City will be rolling out Halloween-themed activations all season long, including offering Halloween enthusiasts the chance to interact with Party City's skeleton Ambassador. Yorrik will be taking over Pinterest Chatbot, providing fans with laughs and coupon codes for in-store or online purchases.

Party City will also be opening new Next Generation retail stores across the country and will be hosting a variety of events through the grand opening weeks that include Halloween Boo-Loon wall installations and in-store trick-or-treating, to help customers get in the Halloween spirit. These new locations have been designed to ensure consumers can easily find all the products and party solutions at their fingertips they need to bring festive Halloween visions to life.

In anticipation of the busiest season of the year, Party City is proud to announce plans to hire nearly 17,000 additional full- and part-time roles in cities across the country. More information about available positions is available at https://partycity.jobs.net.

Party City continues to keep customer safety top-of-mind, offering curbside pick-up and same-day delivery , including balloon delivery, nationwide.

For more ghostly inspiration, visit PartyCity.com, and follow and engage with #PartyCity and #YouBooYou on Facebook, and @PartyCity on Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) [NYSE:PRTY] is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI team members demonstrate a daily commitment to the company's Brand Purpose: to inspire joy by making it easy for customers to create unforgettable memories by connecting them to everything they need for life's many celebrations.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Additional Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

