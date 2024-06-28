Party City Invites Community to 6/29 Grand Re-Opening Celebration at Orange, CA Store

ORANGE, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, a specialty retailer and global leader in the party goods and celebrations industry, will celebrate the grand re-opening of their Orange, CA store location on June 29th, 2024. In doing so, they invite the community to join them for a morning filled with family-friendly activities, interactive demonstrations led by the store's party planning experts, and exclusive in-store offers.

Party City New Store Format

The Grand Re-Opening celebration will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Party City store located at 763 S Main Street, Orange, CA 92868. Throughout the morning, enjoy DIY celebration demonstrations and ideas for leveling-up any party or event. Additional event features will include face painting, sweet treats, product giveaways, and a raffle.

Customers will enjoy exclusive in-store deals and discounts, including 25% off a single item for all customers, 10% off Balloon orders placed in-store on 6/29 (for pickup or delivery within 30 days), and $25 gift cards for the first 25 customers.

Party City's Orange, CA location unveils a new innovative design, an evolution of the retailer's latest format, which among other distinguishing features, provides a reinvented balloon shopping experience. Customers have easy accessibility to the depth and breadth of Party City's one-of-a-kind balloon assortment, which has a dedicated service area.

The latest design brings birthday shopping to the next level with what Dion Miliaresis, VP of Merchandising at Party City, describes as "birthday worlds". "With this introduction, we have moved away from the traditional aisle experience and have developed two birthday worlds within each store. One is dedicated to kids' birthdays, and one for general birthday celebrations. These are complete mini-shops, with everything brought together in one place – this makes it easy for the customer to find everything they need and to hopefully discover a few surprises and fun ideas to add to their celebration along the way," says Miliaresis.

Party City's Orange, CA store is one of several locations across the country where the new format will be introduced, with additional locations planned to open this year.

Party City shoppers can find their nearest store location at stores.partycity.com. To shop online or place an order for in-store pick-up or delivery, visit partycity.com.

About Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) is a global leader in the celebrations industry, with its offerings spanning more than 70 countries around the world. Party City is the largest retailer of party goods in North America.

PCHI operates across multiple businesses within its Retail Division and Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is the leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 750 company-owned and franchise stores. The Consumer Products Division includes design and manufacturing entity Amscan, an industry leader in celebration décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories.

PCHI is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.partycity.com and follow Party City on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Party City Holdings Inc.