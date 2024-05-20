Party City Plans Grand Re-Opening Celebration at Pensacola, FL Store on Saturday, May 25th

The Grand Re-Opening celebration will be held on Saturday, May 25th from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Party City store located at 6241-A North Davis Highway, Pensacola, FL 32504. Throughout the morning, enjoy demonstrations that will highlight simple ways to level-up any party or event. At 10:00 am, learn how to create a candy buffet; then at 10:30 am, learn how to build a balloon column. Shoppers will receive 10% off all candy buffet and balloon kit items purchased in-store on May 25th. Additional event features will include face painting, sweet treats, product giveaways, and a raffle.

Customers will enjoy exclusive in-store deals and discounts, including 25% off a single item for all customers, 10% off Balloon orders placed in-store on opening day (for pickup or delivery within 30 days), and $25 gift cards for the first 25 customers.

The grand re-opening will unveil the store's innovative design, an evolution of the retailer's latest format, which among other distinguishing features, provides a reinvented balloon shopping experience. Customers have easy accessibility to the depth and breadth of Party City's one-of-a-kind balloon assortment, which has a dedicated service area.

The latest design brings birthday shopping to the next level with what Dion Miliaresis, VP of Merchandising at Party City describes as "birthday worlds". "With this introduction, we have moved away from the traditional aisle experience and have developed two birthday worlds within each store. One is dedicated to kids' birthdays, and one for general birthday celebrations. These are complete mini-shops, with everything brought together in one place – this makes it easy for the customer to find everything they need and to hopefully discover a few surprises and fun ideas to add to their celebration along the way," says Miliaresis.

Party City's Pensacola, FL store is one of several locations across the country where the new format will be introduced, with additional locations planned to open this year.

Party City shoppers can find their nearest store location at stores.partycity.com . To shop online or place an order for in-store pick-up or delivery, visit partycity.com .

About Party City Holdings Inc.

Party City Holdings Inc. (PCHI) is a global leader in the celebrations industry, with its offerings spanning more than 70 countries around the world. PCHI is also the largest vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of party goods in North America.

PCHI operates across multiple businesses within its Retail Division and Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City ( partycity.com ) is the leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 750 company-owned and franchise stores. The Consumer Products Division includes design and manufacturing entity Amscan, an industry leader in celebration décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories.

PCHI is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.partycity.com and follow Party City on Instagram and TikTok.

