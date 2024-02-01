PARTY CITY RELEASES ITS CELEBRATION TRENDS FOR 2024

Inchstones, Cinco de Mayo and Friendsmas lead the list of 2024 fastest growing new celebrations

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, the leader in the specialty retail party goods industry, has released its 2024 list of celebration trends. The specialty retailer helps tens of millions of party hosts bring their celebrations to life every year with their amazing selection of products for every occasion.

This year promises to bring trending new reasons to celebrate, new themes to bring those celebrations to life and endless opportunities to gather with friends and family for mini moments to milestone celebrations, and everything in between.

Inchstones, Cinco de Mayo and Friendsmas lead the list of Party City's 2024 fastest growing new celebrations. The specialty retailer helps tens of millions of party hosts bring their celebrations to life each year with balloons and party supplies.

"We review our retail data, listen to our customers, actively engage in social platforms, and study consumer behavior to understand what's up and coming in celebrations. We are thrilled to share our list of top trends for celebrations in 2024," says Shannon Symalla, Party City's Senior Vice President, Marketing & Digital. "We service customers in over 800 retail stores around the country and online at partycity.com —and we know the hottest trends that will have an impact on how, when and what consumers will be celebrating this year."

On the Rise: Inchstones

Developmental milestones are not the same for all children. Inchstones are smaller achievements such as a smile, a step or a word. Achieving an important inchstone is the perfect occasion to celebrate the in between milestones of children of all ages. Make the day-to-day wins more special with decorations, party favors and toys to celebrate or a fun party to mark the occasion!

1st Birthdays: Creativity Abounds

Creative themes such as ONEder the Sea, One in a Melon, One around the Sun, Wild One continue to grow in popularity for those very first birthdays. Bring everyone together to celebrate, with unique décor and statement balloon bouquets for impact to reminisce on their first big year of fun and look forward to many more to come!

Because one day just isn't enough, enter The Birthday Month

Some people love birthdays so much that one day to celebrate just isn't enough. Month-long birthdays are growing in popularity with special dinners, breakfast bashes and school socials. Gone are the days of one birthday celebration! Use the month to plan different activities with people in all your circles and even consider celebrating with others if you have birthdays close together.

Move Over Pink….Pop stars are in the House! Pop star parties have been on the rise for fans of all ages. Whether it's birthday, bachelorette, or just because – this celebration theme includes accessorizing closet staples with boas, colorful glasses and cowboy hats. We recommend a mirror ball hat or even an iconic Party City wig.

Newest Celebration: Friendsmas

Friendsmas is a celebration of Christmas with friends who share the holidays together. Holiday Friendsmas parties popped up everywhere in December, and all signs indicate they are here to stay.

Fastest-Growing Celebration: Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo has quickly become a favorite celebration of the lively spirit of Mexican culture. It is easy to see why when the party venue is set with beautiful vibrant colors that capture the warmth and energy of this fun cultural fiesta.

In Schools: Color Wars are What it's all About

Students dress in colored accessories including sunglasses, socks, boas, suspenders – even coloring their hair. These celebrations often include participants running or walking through colored mazes or chalk canons and are often fundraisers for the school.

Red, White & Blue

As summer heats up the red, white and blue are always in…but with an Olympics year you can expect patriotic themes to be all the glory. Hosting a festive watch party or your own backyard games will get you into the spirit to root for Team USA! The Olympics is not the only major sporting event over the summer; soccer fans will rock the red, white and blue while watching the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️. Plus – in case you missed it – there's an election happening.

Kids Characters are Always Trending

In 2024, Mario Brothers®, Pokémon®, Disney® Princess, Spiderman® and Mermaid Wishes will lead the pack with favorites like Paw Patrol®, Bluey® and Minnie Mouse® part of the mix as well.

Say it With Balloons

Over 15 million people said thank you, I love you, happy birthday and many other sentiments with balloons from Party City last year. This number is sure to grow as Party City introduces even more sentiments and reasons to give balloons in the year ahead, because let's face it: balloons are the best gift ever!

Party City makes it easy to create unforgettable memories for any celebration, large or small. Shop our assortment of balloons and party supplies to bring your next celebration to life. Visit us at www.partycity.com for more inspiration and ideas to make every day a celebration!

