Party City Reveals New Trends To Help "You Boo You" Safely This Halloween

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Party City survey shows 96 percent of parents plan to celebrate Halloween this year, while 70 percent of them seek alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating. This prompted the leading party goods retailer and Halloween destination to rewrite the rule book, revealing the newest trends to celebrate safely and easily. Party City inspires customers to mix, match and make it uniquely their own – from décor and celebrations, to costumes and accessories; this season screams: "You Boo You!"

Party City's 2020 Top Halloween Trends

Devilish Decor

Party City reports decorating homes – both inside and out – most likely to increase in 2020, with safety and social distancing top of mind. This year will see a rise in Halloween home décor and party supplies to transform at-home or virtual family celebrations into a howling good time. Whether frightening or friendly, Party City makes it easy with inspiration and how-to's for partyscapes, decorating front stoops and porches, festive balloon arches and more.

Neighborhood Parades

As many plan to host at-home celebrations (63 percent) and neighborhood parades and events (68 percent), look to spirited streets and driveway costume fashion runways for safe revelry this season. From drive-by trick-or-treating and spooky sidewalks-turned-catwalks, to socially distanced trunk-or-treat dates and dressed up cars, bicycles and wagons, neighborhood gatherings of all types are expected to summon some hocus pocus.

Booing or Ghosting

For those seeking ways to safely spread seasonal fun, more than half of respondents plan to drop Halloween goodie bags at doorsteps as a contact-free way to surprise friends and loved ones – in costumes, of course. Party City offers a wide selection of treat bags, candy and favors to DIY – as well as Boo Kits online for convenient, quick assembly.

Halloween has never been the holiday for being "traditional," and this year is no exception. With the most variety on all the hottest costumes, zillions of costume combinations, new in-store and online inspiration for mixing and matching, and online tutorials to customize any look, and new lowered prices, Party City is a one-stop-shop for everything Halloween.

Party City experts have analyzed pop culture, movie and fashion trends to reveal the top 10 most popular costumes for the year. While gamer-themed costumes trend as a result of quarantine screen time and everyday heroes earn their turn in the spotlight, Wonder Woman battles to join the top five ahead of her Wonder Woman 1984 movie release this fall.

Slasher-themed ( Mike Myers , Chucky, Pennywise) Gamer-themed (Hyperspace, Halo, Fortnite, and Super Mario) Everyday heroes (doctors, nurses, firefighters, and police officers) Disney's Frozen characters Tiger King-inspired Wonder Woman characters Birds of Prey characters Skeletons Day of the Dead (zombies, vampires, and other classics) Election-inspired

For all of the finishing touches on costumes, make-up, and home decorating, Party City is introducing a "How to Mix It, Match It" series, hosted via virtual workshops and Facebook and Instagram Live.

Whether shopping in-store or online, Party City helps "You Boo You" safer, faster, and easier. In-store, the company offers contactless mobile phone payment to check out in a flash. In addition to following recommended health and safety guidance, Party City requires masks for in-store shopping to keep everyone celebrating safely.

Curbside pick-up, same-day delivery and online shopping is all available at PartyCity.com.

For more bewitching inspiration, visit PartyCity.com, and follow and engage with #PartyCity and #YouBooYou, on Facebook, and @partycity on Instagram and Pinterest.

