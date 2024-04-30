PARTY CITY SPONSORS FIRST-EVER THE GREAT LOMBABY GAMES AT 'NEW HEIGHTS LIVE' HOSTED BY JASON AND TRAVIS KELCE

Jason and Travis' return to their Alma Mater brought a new form of entertainment to the campus, generating excitement among students and supporters. The games consisted of a live student competition full of wild challenges curated by the brothers and their Party City partners. 13,000 fans filled the Fifth Third Arena to witness the two legendary Bearcats host an evening filled with camaraderie and friendly competition – going down as New Heights' largest live event to date.

As the exclusive sponsor of The Great Lombaby Games, Party City worked alongside Jason, Travis, and Wave Sports + Entertainment to ideate concepts for the game day competitions and bring them to life by incorporating their celebration-ready product line. Party City is proud of the success of the games and looks forward to exploring other partnership opportunities with the brothers.

"After we unveiled The Lombaby statue, Jason and Travis had the idea to build a competition around the trophy — which is how The Lombaby Games came about. We are grateful to Party City for helping us bring their vision to life," said Mack Sovereign, CCO at Wave Sports + Entertainment. "It was incredible to see the energy the contestants, the crowd, and Jason and Travis brought to create an unforgettable event."

If you weren't able to catch the games live in person, a social series featuring The Great Lombaby Games and contestant interviews will be posted on New Heights social channels starting today, April 29th on @newheightshow .

