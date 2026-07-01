Party-led development has provided inspiration across globe

BEIJING, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

On July 1, China marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, inviting reflection on one of the most remarkable development transformations in modern history.

As a former vice-president of Seychelles and chairperson of the Association for the Promotion of Friendship Between Seychelles and China, I have observed firsthand some aspects of this extraordinary transformation. And what strikes me is not simply its scale, but its speed, depth and breadth within a few generations.

Few nations have lifted so many people out of poverty, built such extensive infrastructure, transformed industrial capacity and emerged as a global leader in technology and innovation in such a short time.

When historians look back, China's experience will rank among the most significant development stories.

Only a few decades ago, hundreds of millions of Chinese lived in poverty. Infrastructure was limited, and many regions remained isolated from economic opportunity.

Today, China boasts world-class transportation networks, advanced manufacturing, globally competitive technology sectors and one of the largest middle-income populations in the world.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect is China's success in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty — widely recognized as one of the greatest poverty reduction efforts in human history.

Beyond statistics, this achievement has demonstrated a vital principle: Development must ultimately be measured by improvements in people's lives. Better housing, education, healthcare and economic opportunities represent development in its most meaningful form.

As someone who has spent much of his career in public policy and development planning, I understand the complexity of social and economic transformation. Many factors have contributed to China's success, but one important element has been the CPC's ability to provide long-term strategic direction and policy continuity. Development requires vision, planning, stability and the capacity to implement reforms over many years and sometimes across generations.

China's successive development plans have prioritized areas fundamental to national progress: infrastructure, education, industrialization, technology, innovation, food security and poverty reduction. Investments in these areas have created the foundations for economic growth and social advancement.

For many countries in Africa and across the Global South, there are valuable lessons to be learned from China's experience. The first is placing development at the center of national policy, as growth serves to improve ordinary lives. The second lesson is investing in people: Roads and ports matter, but so does investment in education, skills and healthcare. The third is the value of long-term planning. Too often, developing countries become trapped in short political cycles that make sustained reform difficult. China's experience demonstrates what can be achieved when national development goals are pursued consistently over decades.

At the same time, every country has its own history and development path. China's model cannot simply be copied elsewhere. Solutions must reflect local realities. But principles can be shared: strategic planning, investment in people, strong institutions, pragmatic policymaking and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Another aspect I have found particularly interesting is China's effort to balance modernization with cultural continuity. Rapid industrialization often places pressure on societies to preserve identity and social cohesion. Yet China has sought to combine economic progress with a continued emphasis on culture, heritage, family values and collective purpose. The coexistence of world-class infrastructure and innovation alongside visible respect for history and tradition is an achievement from which many countries can learn.

China's development story has also increasingly become a global story. Through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and expanded engagement with Africa and the Global South, China has become an important development partner for many countries. Cooperation increasingly extends beyond trade and infrastructure to include education, technology transfer, skills development, digital connectivity, green development and cultural exchange — creating new opportunities for mutual learning and South-South cooperation.

As chairperson of the Association for the Promotion of Friendship Between Seychelles and China, I have seen firsthand the growing importance of people-to-people exchanges. Educational partnerships, cultural exchanges and initiatives such as the Confucius Institute in Seychelles have built bridges between our peoples, particularly among younger generations. These human connections complement economic and diplomatic cooperation and ensure that friendship between nations is rooted in mutual understanding and respect.

For Seychelles, relations with China have developed steadily over five decades, founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation. We have benefited from exchanges in education, health, infrastructure, culture and people-to-people engagement. These relationships demonstrate how international cooperation can contribute to national development while respecting the sovereignty and priorities of partner countries.

As China continues its journey toward high-quality development and modernization, there are new challenges but also new opportunities. China's development journey is not simply an economic success, but one of the most ambitious and far-reaching transformations in modern history — demonstrating what can be achieved when a nation combines vision, stability, planning and investment in its people and a clear sense of purpose. And the broader significance of its experience is evident.

As the CPC marks its 105th anniversary, that achievement deserves recognition — not only for what it has meant for China, but also for the inspiration it offers to other developing nations seeking their own paths toward prosperity, stability and human development.

That may well be the most important lesson from China's remarkable CPC-led development journey.

The author is former vice-president of the Republic of Seychelles.

The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

By Vincent Meriton

SOURCE China Daily